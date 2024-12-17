Bella Hadid radiates Western glam in suede chaps and cowboy hat in Yellowstone BTS

Although fashion muse Bella Hadid left her Western sartorial agenda behind for a hot minute this season, hanging up her cowboy boots in favour of the quintessential jeans and a nice top dress code, she's returned with a bang - reminding us why she's the ultimate queen of cowgirl-chic.

The 28-year-old shared some behind-the-scenes images from Yellowstone's set, the hit Paramount series in which the Saint Laurent muse made her acting debut in the most recent episode, which aired on Sunday.

She oozed rodeo chic in a pair of brown suede chaps with dramatic fringing, paired with a bright blue v-neck tank top. A crochet white cowboy hat (that we're eyeing up for our 2025 summer holidays) and an oversized buckle belt completed her country-cool ensemble.

© @bellahadid Bella posed on the set of Yellowstone, where she made her acting debut

Bella shared the BTS images to pay tribute to the cast and crew of Yellowstone, saying: "best crew, best cast, best horses, best brains. grateful to have been in the presence of and learn a lifetime's worth of knowledge in a few days from the most brilliant of people! I could have been cast as a fly on the wall and would have been just filled with gratitude to be on a set like this for the last season of a show I love so deeply!"

© @bellahadid The fashion muse oozed country girl cool in suede chaps and a blue tank top

"Thank you Kelly for being such an inspiring mentor for our few days together," she continued, "helpful, beautiful, kind, talented and caring. she really IS that great and badass, guys! thank you Taylor for everything, having faith in me and the opportunity. not a better group - watch Yellowstone now on @paramountnetwork."

From fringed suede jackets to cowboy hats, high-rise flares and crotchless chaps, the style icon is cementing the continuation of the Western fashion craze.

As we trudge through the final dregs of 2024, Bella's latest post serves as a reminder that country fashion isn't going anywhere in 2025...