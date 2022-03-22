Kate Middleton makes a case for cargo pants while on the royal tour - 8 trending pairs

Hollie Brotherton
Shop the best cargo pants like Kate Middleton's. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a G-Star Raw pair on her royal tour of the Caribbean and we've found the best pieces on the high street to channel her look. From Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, Reiss, Stradivarius & more.
The new decade has seen a whole lot of 00s trends coming back around, but one we were not expecting was the cargo pants resurgence.
TikTok has gone wild for the look, while Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber have all been spotted out wearing them. Most recently, it was Kate Middleton making a case for cargo pants, pairing hers with a classic white T-shirt and safari shirt in Belize.
Kate Middleton wears G-Star Raw cargo pants on tour with Prince William in Belize
The Duchess of Cambridge is currently touring the Caribbean with Prince William and her outfits are giving us serious style inspiration.
Bella Hadid wears wide-leg cargo pants out in New York
To wear the look for yourself, we've found Kate's exact cargo pants, plus all of the best pairs to shop on the high street right now.
High G shape cargo skinny pants, were £95 now £71.20/$120, G-Star Raw
Kate's exact trousers are from G-Star Raw and currently have 25% off. The skinny fit cargo pants have multiple pockets and a high waist.
Straight fit cargo trousers, £27.99/$45.90, Stradivarius
The viral cargo pants that took social media by storm are now back in stock at Stradivarius. With their high waist, straight cut and side pockets, get them while you still can.
Tencel™ rich cargo tapered trousers, £29.50/$50, Marks & Spencer
These straight leg cargo pants from M&S promise to be super comfortable. They feature an elasticated waist and tapered fit.
Anyday turn up cuff cargo trousers, £28, John Lewis
John Lewis's sellout jersey trousers have had a utility update with these comfy khaki cargo pants.
Frieda high-rise Tencel trousers, £129/$219, AllSaints
If you didn't think cargo pants could look chic, these trousers from AllSaints could change your mind.
Alberta Ferretti wide-leg cargo pants, £805/$1,350, Farfetch
For a looser cut, invest in this stylish wide-leg pair by Alberta Ferretti.
Straight fit cargo trousers, £29.99/$45.90, Pull & Bear
Channel Bella's cargo pants look with this charcoal straight leg pair from Pull & Bear.
Newlyn wool-blend twill cargo trousers, were £168/$285 now £70/$118, Reiss
We love these Reiss cargo pants paired with luxe knitwear, and they're now on sale with 60% off.
