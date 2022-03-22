Kate Middleton makes a case for cargo pants while on the royal tour - 8 trending pairs

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The new decade has seen a whole lot of 00s trends coming back around, but one we were not expecting was the cargo pants resurgence.

TikTok has gone wild for the look, while Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber have all been spotted out wearing them. Most recently, it was Kate Middleton making a case for cargo pants, pairing hers with a classic white T-shirt and safari shirt in Belize.

Kate Middleton wears G-Star Raw cargo pants on tour with Prince William in Belize

The Duchess of Cambridge is currently touring the Caribbean with Prince William and her outfits are giving us serious style inspiration.

Bella Hadid wears wide-leg cargo pants out in New York

To wear the look for yourself, we've found Kate's exact cargo pants, plus all of the best pairs to shop on the high street right now.

High G shape cargo skinny pants, were £95 now £71.20/$120, G-Star Raw

Kate's exact trousers are from G-Star Raw and currently have 25% off. The skinny fit cargo pants have multiple pockets and a high waist.

Straight fit cargo trousers, £27.99/$45.90, Stradivarius

The viral cargo pants that took social media by storm are now back in stock at Stradivarius. With their high waist, straight cut and side pockets, get them while you still can.

Tencel™ rich cargo tapered trousers, £29.50/$50, Marks & Spencer

These straight leg cargo pants from M&S promise to be super comfortable. They feature an elasticated waist and tapered fit.

Anyday turn up cuff cargo trousers, £28, John Lewis

John Lewis's sellout jersey trousers have had a utility update with these comfy khaki cargo pants.

Frieda high-rise Tencel trousers, £129/$219, AllSaints

If you didn't think cargo pants could look chic, these trousers from AllSaints could change your mind.

Alberta Ferretti wide-leg cargo pants, £805/$1,350, Farfetch

For a looser cut, invest in this stylish wide-leg pair by Alberta Ferretti.

Straight fit cargo trousers, £29.99/$45.90, Pull & Bear

Channel Bella's cargo pants look with this charcoal straight leg pair from Pull & Bear.

Newlyn wool-blend twill cargo trousers, were £168/$285 now £70/$118, Reiss

We love these Reiss cargo pants paired with luxe knitwear, and they're now on sale with 60% off.

