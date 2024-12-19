Sienna Miller's Christmas carol look is perfect for 2025 brides

Sienna Miller was a vision as she arrived at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London on Tuesday for a charity carol concert.

The Anatomy of a Scandal actress exuded modern elegance at Blood Cancer UK’s star-studded event in a white bouclé gown featuring a round neck and an open back cutout. Sienna completed the look with wavy blonde locks, a radiant complexion, and a bold red lip to bring festive edge to the occasion.

The 2000s boho-chic fashion icon was sporting Proenza Schouler’s Lara cutout maxi dress. Her versatile piece (originally priced at £1,445 and now available for £722 on MyTheresa) is the perfect inspiration for modern brides planning their 2025 wedding looks.

Buttons along the waistline add a touch of detail while the cutout at the back allows the dress to be styled in multiple ways. Its long sleeves can be transformed into a knotted pull-over look offering a variety of silhouettes that make this gown a true rewearable masterpiece.

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Sienna Miller spoke at the Christmas carol concert held in St Paul's Cathedral

“Next year will be all about sculptural and dramatic silhouettes that still feel fashion-led and fresh,” say London-based designers Jess Kaye and Rosie Williams - founders of contemporary bridal label The OWN Studio, “Drop waists and voluminous hems, like the bubble hem, are set to be firm favourites in 2025. Brides also love the clean line and structure that comes from a classic column silhouette too.”

In 2025, the rising demand for sustainable and affordable fashion options is extending into wedding attire. Brides are embracing a circular approach to fashion, with platforms like Hurr and By Rotation making the rental of dresses, shoes, and accessories more accessible. Amy Grant, wedding planner at the House of St. John's, explains, “The hard truth is that fewer than 4% of brides will have a future use for their wedding dress. Renting or choosing versatile, rewearable pieces is a clever way to save money and help the environment.”

The Lara cutout bouclé dress features a relaxed fit from the hip down Proenza Schouler’s Lara cutout bouclé maxi dress can be worn in multiple ways

Sienna’s dress boasts a rewearable adaptability that makes it a worthwhile investment, whether repurposed for formal events or styled down for a chic dinner look. The textured fabric and sculptural silhouette also reflect a shift toward structured, statement-making designs—a stark contrast to the soft, fluid fabrics that dominated in 2024.

For brides seeking inspiration, Sienna’s look sets a high bar. It combines elegance, sustainability, and versatility, proving that a wedding dress can be more than a one-hit wonder.