Emily Ratajkowski’s vintage £1000 gym bag is bang on trend for 2023

Emily Ratajkowski’s fashion game both on and off duty is unmatched.

After donning a satin red mini and a Paris Hilton-approved slinky chainmail dress recently, the model and podcast host stepped out in New York yesterday and reminded us that she’s also the unofficial queen of the street style game.

© Ignat/Bauer-Griffin Emily Ratajkowski in New York City

Retro trends are something of a speciality for the 32-year-old. Whether it’s Y2K low-rise waistbands, dressing as 90s Victoria Beckham for Halloween, or leaning into the idea that undergarments should be visible beneath outerwear, she has a knack for reviving styling hacks that had slipped off our radar.

In her latest throwback moment, she donned a muted black puffer jacket and cargo trousers combo to allow her striking red holdall to do all the talking.

© TheRealReal Keepall Bandouliere - Louis Vuitton

She wore the Damier Infini Keepall Bandouliere from Louis Vuitton. The bag from the French luxury house’s 2012 collection features the Damier pattern embossed in crimson red coated canvas (it appears that cancelling quiet luxury is at the top of her agenda this season).

© Ignat/Bauer-Griffin She carried a retro Louis Vuitton holdall

Despite her bag originating from 11 years ago, it's actually bang on trend for this season too. Whether it's Hailey Bieber in a micro mini red strawberry-hued dress, Alexa Chung in cheugy jeans, the Princess of Wales in an influencer-adored high-street blazer or Dua Lipa dying her hair ‘cherry cola’ coloured, tones of red are at the top of every fashionista's agenda right now.

