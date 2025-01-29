Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's strapless double leather look is seriously chic
The British fashion icon attended an event in Paris with Tiffany & Co by Pharell Williams

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
When we're looking for outfit inspiration that is refined and sophisticated with a fashion-forward edge, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is an absolute go-to.

The British model, fashion muse and wife of actor Jason Statham has a sartorial agenda that is universally adored. Whatever the 37-year-old wears, we immediately want to recreate.

On Tuesday she stepped out at the Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris to attend an intimate event hosted by Tiffany & Co to celebrate the launch of the latest designs in the Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams collection. 

Rosie stunned in a look that gave fashion's favourite double leather look the chicest makeover. She opted for a black strapless bandeau top with a figure-sculpting silhouette, which she tucked into a pair of high-waisted wide-leg leather trousers. 

For added sophistication, she wore her hair slicked back off her face and amped up the glamour with jewellery from the Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams collection, including a necklace in yellow gold with diamonds,  earrings in gold with diamonds, and a

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Negin Mirsalehi attend the Gisou Holiday Pop Up on December 10, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Hoda Davaine/ Dave Benett/Getty Images for Gisou)© Dave Benett
She's been styling leather trousers throughout the season

Although the fashion set has been favouring leather jackets this season, Rosie has been schooling us in styling up the 90s supermodel-approved bottoms this season. 

Last month at the Gisou holiday pop-up in London's Covent Garden, she perfected party dressing in a glitzy sheer black bodysuit featuring a high neck and long sleeves, paired with straight-leg black leather trousers and open-toe diamante sandal heels.

Although her wardrobe is peppered with luxurious colours including decadent reds, buttery browns and elegant creams, wearing all black is her sartorial bread and butter. 

From fishnet tights and a blazer mini dress to the office, to heeled boots, barrel jeans and a leather bomber jacket for a day out in Paris, the fashion icon constantly proves why she's a sartorial muse. 

