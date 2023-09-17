Cool-girl Jeans: 10 styles Vanessa Blair loves to ease you into autumn 2023

Our fashion contributor shares her favourite pairs of jeans that are perfect for the transitional weather period and beyond

Over the years I’ve always made it a priority to select good, well-made denim, but it hasn’t been up until recently that I've really seen a positive shift in high street brands and their jeans. Not only improving the fit, but also the height variations.

I’ve made a round up of my favourite high-street and high-end jeans to keep your eye on this coming season:

© Vanessa Blair Vanessa Blair

Why you should trust Vanessa:

With a penchant for classic and considered everyday style, Vanessa is your go-to guru on building capsule wardrobes and making smarter purchase choices along the way. A lover of both luxury and high street fashion, her followers on Instagram are dedicated to her classic aesthetic. As Hello! Fashion's contributor, her articles are here to help you discover how to elevate your outfits and redefine your personal style.

Citizens of Humanity

Vanessa Blair wearing the 'Ayla' jeans by Citizens of Humanity

A very 'Marmite' style in my eyes, this is a unique, trend-led pair of wide-leg jeans that sport a high turn-up . They can not only elevate an outfit, but start one. I always reach for this pair if I want to create an interesting look that’s cool, fresh and relaxed. Pair with kitten heels, and a band tee for the ultimate influencer-inspired attire. £320.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Marks & Spencer

Vanessa Blair wearing the 'Wide-Leg' jeans by Marks & Spencer

My most worn high street denim jeans. These have got to be one of the most well-designed, well-made pairs right now; so good I have 3 colours. Available in petite, regular and tall and priced at £35.00 - I truly believe M&S have really tried to make it their mission to tailor to everyone.

£35.00 AT MARKS & SPENCER

Levi's

Vanessa Blair wearing the 'Ribcage' jeans by Levi's

A staple jean in my wardrobe for good reason - the 'Ribcage' jean by Levi's. A fairly new style for the brand, these updated jeans give a cool, and contemporary feel to my outfits. Still very classic in shape, the Ribcage are fairly straight-leg, but sport a higher waist than normal. Perfect for tucking a racer vest into, and pairing with some Adidas Sambas. You may have to spurge at first, but promise it’s worth the wallet. £111.00 AT LEVI'S

Arket

Vanessa Blair wearing the 'Loose Jeans' by Arket

The newest edition to my wardrobe - the 'Loose Jean' by Arket. This trendy pair wasn’t on my list at first, but after trying them on in store with a plain racer and blazer combo, I completely fell in love. Sitting much lower at the waist than my other denim would, these give a slightly 90s, laidback feel. Style with pointed kitten heels and blazer, for a well balanced, interesting outfit. £97.00 AT ARKET

River Island

Vanessa Blair wearing the 'High Waist Wide Leg' jeans by River Island

Another high street save I’ve been loving recently. These 'Wide Leg' jeans from River Island are great for my 5 foot 5 and above girls. A full-leg, higher-waisted, wide-leg, these give a subtle nod to the 70s without an obvious flare. I love styling them with a casual jumper, and sandals for a great laid-back transitional look. £50.00 AT RIVER ISLAND

Dagmar

Vanessa Blair wearing the 'Tapered Leg Denim' jeans by Dagmar

A high-end style that I love to build an outfit around. These high-waisted jeans by Dagmar are super chic and beautifully made. Featuring an exaggerated high waist, tapered leg and deep pockets - this style of jean nods to the classic ‘Mom’ style we're used to, but gives an elevated silhouette. Jigsaw also have a similar version. £210.00 £105.00 AT DAGMAR

Rails

Vanessa Blair wearing the 'Getty' jeans by Rails

I'm late to the Rails party, but i’m living this brand so far. The 'Getty Crop' jean is perfect for achieving that cool, put together LA vibe. Perfect for my 5 foot 5 and slightly under girls, this jean is great for giving a little 70s flare to your outfit. Pair with converse, or style up with heels and a silk shirt.

£198.00 AT RAILS

7 for All Mankind

Vanessa Blair wearing the 'Tess' jeans by 7 For All Mankind

A new brand I discovered this year, I love 7 for all Mankind’s denim, including their jackets. This high-waisted 'Tess' jean is excellent for making a statement. Sitting high on the waist, this style is great for 5 foot 5 and over who need a longer leg length. Style with a crisp white tee, and denim jacket for a cool DD look. (I wear the same style in White pictured) £220.00 AT 7 FOR ALL MANKIND

Agolde

'90s Pinch Waist Jeans - Agolde

A style I’m yet to try, but is on my wishlist for autumn/winter. Agolde has been on my radar for a while, and after seeing their Pinch Waist style, I’m keen to take the plunge! Sporting a cool asymmetric waist, these 90s inspired jeans should set off any outfit. £260.00 AT AGOLDE

Everlane

Vanessa Blair wearing the 'Way-High' jeans by Everlane

Last but not least, one of my all time favourite jeans from Everlane - the 'Way High Jean'. Going strong after 3 years, I’ve worn and loved these so much I’m looking to purchase another wash this coming season. Available in a variety of different leg lengths too, Everlane has created the ultimate straight leg jean, however tall you are. £113.00 £79.00 AT EVERLANE

