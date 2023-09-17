Cool-girl Jeans: 10 styles Vanessa Blair loves to ease you into autumn 2023

Over the years I’ve always made it a priority to select good, well-made denim, but it hasn’t been up until recently that I've really seen a positive shift in high street brands and their jeans. Not only improving the fit, but also the height variations.
I’ve made a round up of my favourite high-street and high-end jeans to keep your eye on this coming season:
Why you should trust Vanessa:
With a penchant for classic and considered everyday style, Vanessa is your go-to guru on building capsule wardrobes and making smarter purchase choices along the way. A lover of both luxury and high street fashion, her followers on Instagram are dedicated to her classic aesthetic. As Hello! Fashion's contributor, her articles are here to help you discover how to elevate your outfits and redefine your personal style.
Citizens of Humanity
Marks & Spencer
Levi's
Arket
River Island
Dagmar
Rails
Vanessa Blair wearing the 'Getty' jeans by Rails
7 for All Mankind
Agolde
Everlane
