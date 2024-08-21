Style Staple: The 15 chicest white midi skirts to shop in 2024

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more
As we all aim to build our own capsule wardrobe, there are few pieces that actually make the cut that you’ll be reaching for year after year, and can be worn throughout the seasons. The key to building your capsule wardrobe is to stay true to your own personal style rather than buying trend-led pieces, as they can quickly become one of those items that sit in your wardrobe as you don’t feel confident in them, or even know how to style them.
A key contender for the capsule wardrobe is the midi skirt. Its versatility to be worn in different ways allows you to wear it in different seasons - whether it's with strappy sandals and a vest top in summer, or a chunky knit and boots in winter.
This year, the white midi skirt has taken the fashion world by storm and we’ve seen it all over our Insta feeds. Its versatility and timeless appeal secure its place in our wardrobe for summer and beyond.
Amy Beth gives us a masterclass on how to style it. Give it a tailored feel with a fitted blazer, a longline option will hide the waistband and give the illusion of a longer torso. Or dress it down with a boxy tee tucked in, or a simple vest top. Finish your look with ballet flats or some strappy sandals to tie it altogether.
We’ve rounded up the 15 best white midi skirts for you to shop now.
Paneled Cotton-Poplin Midi Skirt
Co
Co is our go-to brand for effortlessly chic, minimalist styles. Its floaty shape is so flattering on any silhouette and this is a must have for us.
Tiered Linen-Blend Gauze Midi Skirt
Sandro
The Details
- Composition: 86% Linen, 14% Polyester
We love the gathered stitching on this Sandro skirt. It's linen blend fabric gives a light, airy feel making it perfect for a summer getaway.
The Details
- Composition: 97% Cotton, 3% Elastane
Regardless of the fact it's made from satin, this skirt can still be worn in a casual way. Tuck in a boxy tee and pair with some Adidas sambas.
Renta Cotton-Poplin Midi Skirt
Khaite
This Khaite number would absolutely become a staple in any wardrobe. Its minimalist finish slots it perfectly into the quiet luxury trend.
Flowing Midi Skirt
Pull & Bear
The Details
- Composition: Outer Shell - 100% Cotton, Lining - 100% Viscose
Its elasticated waistband certainly gives it more of a casual feel, however styling with a longline top to cover it allows it to easily be dressed up.
Elastic Waist Midi Skirt
NA-KD
Styling your white midi skirt with a white top and accessories gives a fresh, clean finish. This one isn't for clumsy people.
Long Cotton Skirt With Slit
Massimo Dutti
We love the tiered effect of this skirt for something a bit different. Add raffia style accessories for a summery finish.
With its drawstring waist and visible pockets, this COS number gives a more sporty feel to channel the athleisure trend. Add some trainers and you're good to go.
The Details
- Composition: Outer Shell - 100% Cotton, Lining - 100% Polyester
Spotted on the runways of Bally and Tory Burch, the 80's-inspired bubble hem has made its revival this season. Love it or hate it, it's here to stay.
Poplin Wide Midi Skirt
Róhe
With its pleated waistline and crisp finish, this midi skirt is the perfect addition to any capsule wardrobe. When it comes to a transitional wardrobe, style it with a knitted vest to carry it through seasons.
This H&M style looks so much more luxe than the price tag suggests. Its a great piece to buy to determine whether this piece will slot into your personal capsule wardrobe.
Maia Linen Skirt
Reformation
There's nothing we love more for our summer wardrobe than linen fabrics. Combine that with a skirt with pockets, can you get any better?
Kyria Pleated Cotton-Poplin Midi Skirt
Suzie Kondi
With an elasticated waist and soft pleats, we love the floaty finish of this skirt. It's a great investment piece that you'd be reaching for year after year.
Harleen White Tiered Cotton Midi Skirt
Finery
The Details
- Composition: 100% Viscose
The tiered finish on this Finery style dips into the revived boho trend. To embrace it, style with a waistcoat and a suede bag.
Arket is our high-street go-to when it comes to adding pieces to our capsule wardrobe. This skirt looks so expensive and would be the perfect addition.
How we chose:
- Aesthetic: White midi skirts are a very specific item, so I've tried to pick a range of pieces that feel chic, wearable and suitable fora capsule wardrobe and can be worn season after season.
- Price: I've selected items from a wide range of price points to try and suit most budgets, without compromising on quality.
Why you should trust me:
I am Hello! Fashion’s Style Writer, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds. Finding luxe-looking pieces on the high street is my forte and I love finding those hidden gems that look so much more expensive than they are.
