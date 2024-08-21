Style Staple: The 15 chicest white midi skirts to shop in 2024

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



As we all aim to build our own capsule wardrobe, there are few pieces that actually make the cut that you’ll be reaching for year after year, and can be worn throughout the seasons. The key to building your capsule wardrobe is to stay true to your own personal style rather than buying trend-led pieces, as they can quickly become one of those items that sit in your wardrobe as you don’t feel confident in them, or even know how to style them.

A key contender for the capsule wardrobe is the midi skirt. Its versatility to be worn in different ways allows you to wear it in different seasons - whether it's with strappy sandals and a vest top in summer, or a chunky knit and boots in winter.

This year, the white midi skirt has taken the fashion world by storm and we’ve seen it all over our Insta feeds. Its versatility and timeless appeal secure its place in our wardrobe for summer and beyond.

Amy Beth gives us a masterclass on how to style it. Give it a tailored feel with a fitted blazer, a longline option will hide the waistband and give the illusion of a longer torso. Or dress it down with a boxy tee tucked in, or a simple vest top. Finish your look with ballet flats or some strappy sandals to tie it altogether.

We’ve rounded up the 15 best white midi skirts for you to shop now.

How we chose:

White midi skirts are a very specific item, so I've tried to pick a range of pieces that feel chic, wearable and suitable fora capsule wardrobe and can be worn season after season. Price: I've selected items from a wide range of price points to try and suit most budgets, without compromising on quality.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Style Writer, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds. Finding luxe-looking pieces on the high street is my forte and I love finding those hidden gems that look so much more expensive than they are.

