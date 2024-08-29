15 Ultra-flattering leather trousers to wear this autumn

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



As we begin stowing away our mini dresses and replacing them with our fine knits, we finally have to admit that summer may in fact finally be over already. The transition into autumn is here and it's time we began to embrace it.

With that in mind, we’re beginning to think about our autumnal wardrobe. Ever since I started honing in on my wardrobe and finally finding my personal style, for me, it's all about a capsule wardrobe. As long as you have the core essentials, you can build the rest of your wardrobe around it.

I’m absolutely a minimalist when it comes to dressing. My focal point is neutral tones, an array of tailored pieces and more oversized silhouettes. Boxy blazers, crisp white shirts and straight-leg jeans will forever hold a place in my heart (and wardrobe.) Their ability to seamlessly blend with any outfit is key for me and allows me to reduce my consumption and focus on wearable, versatile pieces that will last.

One key item I reach for season after season are my leather trousers. I have a straight-leg black pair from H&M that I’ve had in my wardrobe for a few years now, but there’s no such thing as too many. This year, I’m even tempted to embrace some colour into my wardrobe and invest in a burgundy pair. Their versatility allows them to be styled in so many different ways, whether it's with a basic tee and oversized blazer for a night out, a tucked in graphic tee for the office or a silky cami and slingback heels for a birthday bash.

© Getty Sophie Sss looks so chic in this matching leather co-ord

As leather trousers are always on the pricier side, I always recommend trying them on in-store to find your perfect pair. That way, you can ensure the colour, fit and style of them is perfect for you. When finding that, they’ll be a core piece you’ll be reaching for for years to come.

With all of this in mind, I’ve rounded up the 15 most flattering styles available to buy now for you to invest in this autumn.

How we chose:

Style and versatility: All of our leather trouser picks feature an array of styles with the key component. When combing through the internet's top fashion sites for the best pieces, we made sure that each of our outfit combinations either felt trend-relevant or timeless for maximum wearability.

All of our leather trouser picks feature an array of styles with the key component. When combing through the internet's top fashion sites for the best pieces, we made sure that each of our outfit combinations either felt trend-relevant or timeless for maximum wearability. Price: Whether you're planning on splashing out or bagging a bargain, we've got a dress in your price range. We've selected this season's best, ranging from high-street brands to luxe designer labels.

Why you should trust me:

I am H! Fashion’s Style Writer, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds. Finding luxe-looking pieces on the high street is my forte and I love finding those hidden gems that look so much more expensive than they are.



