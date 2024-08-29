Skip to main contentSkip to footer
15 Ultra-flattering leather trousers to wear this autumn
Subscribe
15 Ultra-flattering leather trousers to wear this autumn
Digital Cover wish-list© Edward Berthelot

15 Ultra-flattering leather trousers to wear this autumn

The staple piece you need in every transitional wardrobe

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Chloe Gallacher
Style Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

As we begin stowing away our mini dresses and replacing them with our fine knits, we finally have to admit that summer may in fact finally be over already. The transition into autumn is here and it's time we began to embrace it.

With that in mind, we’re beginning to think about our autumnal wardrobe. Ever since I started honing in on my wardrobe and finally finding my personal style, for me, it's all about a capsule wardrobe. As long as you have the core essentials, you can build the rest of your wardrobe around it. 

I’m absolutely a minimalist when it comes to dressing. My focal point is neutral tones, an array of tailored pieces and more oversized silhouettes. Boxy blazers, crisp white shirts and straight-leg jeans will forever hold a place in my heart (and wardrobe.) Their ability to seamlessly blend with any outfit is key for me and allows me to reduce my consumption and focus on wearable, versatile pieces that will last.

One key item I reach for season after season are my leather trousers. I have a straight-leg black pair from H&M that I’ve had in my wardrobe for a few years now, but there’s no such thing as too many. This year, I’m even tempted to embrace some colour into my wardrobe and invest in a burgundy pair. Their versatility allows them to be styled in so many different ways, whether it's with a basic tee and oversized blazer for a night out, a tucked in graphic tee for the office or a silky cami and slingback heels for a birthday bash.

Sophie Sss looks so chic in this matching leather co-ord© Getty
Sophie Sss looks so chic in this matching leather co-ord

As leather trousers are always on the pricier side, I always recommend trying them on in-store to find your perfect pair. That way, you can ensure the colour, fit and style of them is perfect for you. When finding that, they’ll be a core piece you’ll be reaching for for years to come.

With all of this in mind, I’ve rounded up the 15 most flattering styles available to buy now for you to invest in this autumn.

  1. 1/15

    Leather Wide-Leg Pants

    WARDROBE.NYC

    The Details

    • Composition: 100% Leather

    Wardrobe.NYC is a go-to brand for me when it comes to wardrobe essentials. Their minimalist designs and chic silhouettes get it right every time.

  2. 2/15

    Leather Trousers

    & Other Stories

    The Details

    • Composition: 100% Nappa

    I love this straight-leg style from & Other Stories with the mid-leg stitching for something a bit different. They'll look so chic with a knit and heeled boot.

  3. 3/15

    Leather Trousers

    Maje

    The Details

    • Composition: 100% Sheepskin

    I love this oxblood pair from Maje. The colour is set to be huge this AW24 season, so get ahead of the trend and invest in them.

  4. 4/15

    Harlee Belted Regenerated Leather Pants

    Nanushka

    The Details

    • Composition: Shell: Base: 100% Polyester Coating: Polyurethane Back: Bonded Leather Middle: 80% Polyester 20% Polyamide

    Known for their buttery soft leather, these Nanushka trousers will be a key staple in any wardrobe. The matching belt and fringed hems give them that finishing touch.

  5. 5/15

    Snake Print Leather Trousers

    Whistles

    The Details

    • Composition: 100% Sheep Leather

    Whistles is my go-to brand when it comes to leather. If you want a statement piece, this snake print pair is perfect.

  6. 6/15

    Rotie Button-Embellished Faux Leather Straight-Leg Pants

    Rotate Birger Christensen

    The Details

    • Composition: 100% Recycled polyester

    I love the contrasting buttons on this pair. I'd style it with gold jewellery to tie the whole look together for a polished finish.

  7. 7/15

    Relaxed Leather Trousers

    Arket

    The Details

    • Composition: 100% Leather

    This khaki pair have seriously swayed me and I'm debating branching out from my usual black style and investing in these with the chic matching shirt.

  8. 8/15

    Wide Leg Faux Leather Trousers

    Mango

    The Details

    • Composition: 100% polyester. Coating: 100% polyurethane. Pockets lining: 100% polyester.

    High street favourite Mango have this chic pair which are a great place to start if you want to be sure  leather trousers will work in your wardrobe.

  9. 9/15

    Aaron Trousers Faux Leather

    Rejina Pyo

    The Details

    • Composition: Base: 100% Rayon Coating: 100% Polyurethane 

    I love the contrast stitching on this Rejina Pyo style. Contrast their oversized fit with a fitted vest or bodysuit and sleek pointed ankle boots.

  10. 10/15

    Wide Coated Trousers

    H&M

    The Details

    • Composition: Shell: 100% Polyester. Coating: 100% Polyurethane 

    This purse-friendly pair from H&M look so chic with such a flattering silhouette. The wide leg allows you to style with boots or slingback heels.

  11. 11/15

    Veda Kennedy Wide Leg Leather Pant

    Reformation

    The Details

    • Delivery: Free shipping on orders over £100

    Known and loved for their dresses, don't dismiss Reformation's other products. This wide-leg style would seamlessly slot into your every day wardrobe.

  12. 12/15

    Good Icon Straight-Leg Faux-Leather Trousers

    Good American

    The Details

    • Composition: 100% Polyurethane

    A deep chocolate brown is a great alternative if you don't want a black pair, but still want a darker tone, and perfect for the autumnal months.

  13. 13/15

    Ariete Pants

    Isabel Marant

    The Details

    • Composition: 58% polyurethane, 26% viscose, 5% other fibers, 5% cotton, 4% polyester, 2% stainless steel

    Isabel Marant gets it right every time. I love the creased leather effect on this pair and the subtle stud detailing gives it a tougher edge.

  14. 14/15

    Relaxed Leather Trouser

    Frame

    The Details

    • Composition: 100% Leather

    If you're in the market for an investment piece then look no further. Frame are masters when it comes to trousers and this pair are no exception.

  15. 15/15

    Khaki Faux Leather Straight Trousers

    River Island

    The Details

    • Composition: 100% Polyurethane

    If blacks and browns aren't your thing, instead opt for a bright hue. This green pair from River Island will make a statement.

How we chose: 

  • Style and versatility: All of our leather trouser picks feature an array of styles with the key component. When combing through the internet's top fashion sites for the best pieces, we made sure that each of our outfit combinations either felt trend-relevant or timeless for maximum wearability. 
  • Price: Whether you're planning on splashing out or bagging a bargain, we've got a dress in your price range. We've selected this season's best, ranging from high-street brands to luxe designer labels.

Why you should trust me:

I am H! Fashion’s Style Writer, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds. Finding luxe-looking pieces on the high street is my forte and I love finding those hidden gems that look so much more expensive than they are.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Other Topics

More The Wish List

See more

Read More