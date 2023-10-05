Autumn wardrobe essentials you need according to Angie Smith

Hello Autumn. Though the weather in the UK is unusually warm and is therefore making us slightly conflicted with our usual shopping picks in October, the shorter days and dreary skies cement the fact that the colder weather is absolutely on its way.

Here are the essential pieces you need to keep stylish, and warm and to wear on repeat this season.

Why you should trust Angie:

Celebrity stylist Angie Smith is a master of finding affordable clothes that her client’s fans rush to imitate. Over her impressive 20-year career she has worked with the likes of Eva Mendes, Geri Horner, Laura Whitmore and Emilia Jones. Whether Angie is dressing her celebrated women for their work or creating content for brands, she always manages to put together looks that are flattering and timeless. She says the secret is “to focus on how people want to feel in their clothes and not just how they want to look.”

Autumn wardrobe essentials to shop now:

The White T-Shirt

T-shirt - Re/Done

If you don’t have a good white tee in your wardrobe already then this is the season to invest in one, layer under jumpers or cardigans for the nice bright pop near the face, super flattering and instantly modernising. £95.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

The Sliders

Sliders - Birkenstock

I’m a little bit obsessed with these, I’ll be wearing them with chunky socks and head-to-toe cream knits on repeat when the weather gets cold. £170.00 AT FREE PEOPLE

The Jumper

Jumper - Arket

This is a GREAT jumper, buy now before it sells out. I bought last year's version and wore A LOT. £119.00 AT ARKET

The Maxi Skirt

© Skirt - Raey

Long denim skirts seem to be everywhere, if you are looking for one that feels a little smarter check out this one by Raey, wear it with boots and a turtleneck for a simple Autumn look. £165.00 AT MATCHES

The Bag

Bag - Sezane

This is exactly the sort of bag that sells out super fast as it’s so timeless, and looks like it’s designer.

£370.00 AT SEZANE

The Statement Shirt

Statement Shirt - Free People

Every wardrobe needs a statement shirt, especially if you are into denim and tailoring. This one by Free People is such a great colour and works well with indigo, black and cream denim - would also look incredible with brown tailored trousers. £188.00 AT FREE PEOPLE

The Turtleneck

Turtleneck Jumper - J.Crew

Turtlenecks are a favourite of mine when the weather gets a bit cooler, they are such great pieces for layering under, tanks, waistcoats, shirts and dresses. £132.00 AT J.CREW

The Loafers

Loafers - Sezane

Loafers are always going to be a back to school hit. love this classic and ever-so-chunky style by Sezane £175.00 AT SEZANE

