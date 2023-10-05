Autumn wardrobe essentials you need according to Angie Smith

Hello Autumn. Though the weather in the UK is unusually warm and is therefore making us slightly conflicted with our usual shopping picks in October, the shorter days and dreary skies cement the fact that the colder weather is absolutely on its way.
Here are the essential pieces you need to keep stylish, and warm and to wear on repeat this season.
Why you should trust Angie:
Celebrity stylist Angie Smith is a master of finding affordable clothes that her client’s fans rush to imitate. Over her impressive 20-year career she has worked with the likes of Eva Mendes, Geri Horner, Laura Whitmore and Emilia Jones. Whether Angie is dressing her celebrated women for their work or creating content for brands, she always manages to put together looks that are flattering and timeless. She says the secret is “to focus on how people want to feel in their clothes and not just how they want to look.”
Autumn wardrobe essentials to shop now:
The White T-Shirt
The Sliders
The Jumper
The Maxi Skirt
The Bag
The Statement Shirt
The Turtleneck
The Loafers
