Mollie King's latest designer bag is only £310 and it's perfect for autumn

We’ve been pining over Mollie King’s impeccable style transformation this year. The 36-year-old former The Saturdays member has gone from girlband glam to a ‘quiet luxury’ poster girl and we’re utterly obsessed.

In particular, the fiancée of England cricketer Stuart Broad has nailed the accessories agenda. After making our jaws drop at Wimbledon this year with the ultimate £5,900 Tenniscore Chanel bag, she stepped out in London this week wearing the perfect autumnal designer bag that costs a fraction of the price.

Mollie shared a lift selfie on her Instagram story at the BBC studios ahead of presenting the Radio 1 Breakfast show on Friday morning, showing her 1m followers her outfit of the day.

MORE: Kate Moss on the perfect jeans, why everyone needs a white shirt and working with Anine Bing

READ: How Mollie King went from girl band glam to 'Quiet Luxury' cricket WAG

© Instagram Mollie shared her outfit selfie on Instagram

She tucked a round-neck grey jumper into the coolest cream trousers with subtle wide stripes, paired with black pointed court heels featuring a 90s-esque silver buckle.

Keeping on trend with retro style pieces to pair with her casual-cool ensemble, Mollie finished the look off with 'The Nico Bag' from It-girl-approved Scandinavian label Anine Bing.

MORE: Anine Bing on Irina Shayk, British style, and her new London store

DON'T MISS: Mollie King wore the ultimate £5,900 'Tenniscore' Chanel bag to Wimbledon

The Nico Bag - Anine Bing

The houndstooth pattern and cosy wool-blend material make this bag utterly perfect for the autumn/winter season. The baguette-like shape gives it a retro feel, whilst the 18k yellow gold turn-lock makes it utterly luxurious.

Though £310 is still an investment, it’s a fraction of the price of many luxury bags, and the buttery beige colourway and classic pattern mean this piece can be used season after season.

Proving just how coveted and categorically chic Anine Bing and her eponymous brand are, Kate Moss is the face of the brand’s AW23 campaign. “Anine Bing is the ultimate modern-day fashion house. The brand captures the essence of timeless classics but with a rebellious edge,” Kate said on their partnership.

Mollie's bag is the perfect investment this autumn.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.