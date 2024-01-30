I found an insanely flattering £14 H&M dress - and it's serving major Victoria Beckham vibes

Victoria Beckham's ultra-refined style agenda is one of the most coveted on the planet.

She's gone from pop star glam to fashion designer chic, which is reflected in the flattering, feminine pieces in her eponymous brand's collections. And now more than ever celebrities and influencers alike are donning pieces from her namesake label to get her look - from Sydney Sweeney to Julia Roberts.

More often than not, VB's dress code also includes pieces from her own brand: form-fitting ruched dresses, wide-leg trousers and of course, her cult-adored accessories. And one of her staple silhouettes, which hasn't left her style agenda since the 90s, is a slinky black bodycon dress that fits like a glove.

Though her brand's pieces may be just slightly over budget, I found a dress in H&M that mimics her effortlessly chic style without the designer price tag - and it's currently on sale.

The Gathered Turtleneck Dress immediately caught my eye when shopping in-store because it's such an iconic, classic VB silhouette. It boasts flattering ruching across the body, a high neck and a slight split at the side of the leg.

This H&M dress perfectly encapsulates VB's style agenda

Admittedly, I was sceptical when picking it up, as sometimes high street dresses do not fit as nicely as designer pieces (not forgetting Victoria gets her clothes tailored on her own body), but I was pleasantly surprised at how well it sculpted the body, yet wasn't see-through in the slightest. The dress oozed sophistication, and I'd style it with knee-high boots and a statement clutch bag for the ultimate day-to-night look.

Not only does it look way more expensive than the original price tag of £21.99, but it's currently on sale online for £14.00.

Gathered Turtleneck Dress - H&M

The best thing about Victoria's style agenda is not only is it flattering, but her minimalistic colour palette pairs with everything, so why not make it your own and add your favourite accessories already in your wardrobe?

I am certain VB would wholly approve of the insanely affordable dress...

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.