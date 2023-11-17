Everything we want from the Mango Black Friday sale

Mango's Black Friday deals are some of the best on the high street. Although the retailer is already reasonably priced, last year, 1,000 items had 50% off, including new season pieces.

The brand is seriously coveted right now. Fashion editors and influencers alike are flocking to the Spanish label's site to find ultra-chic, affordable pieces, so their BF and Cyber Monday sales this year are truly not ones to miss.

What are Mango's 2023 Black Friday deals?

We're unsure still as they usually announce it in a couple of days leading up to the big weekend. But they have has celebrated Black Friday with a variety of deals over recent years, whether that's random discounts on selected items, or a blanket 30% off.

How we chose:

Style: I've scoured the site to find items to suit a variety of tastes, from jumpers to shoes, dresses to earrings. They are all pieces I would wear personally, and as a fashion expert, I spend my time keeping up to date with the latest trends, therefore while finding the best deals, the following are also styles that are either on trend for right now, for the near future, or are timeless.

Budget: I've included pieces for various budgets, starting at around £30. However, as lots of Mango's stock is already in the affordable region, I've chosen the majority of products from its higher-priced/premium collections, so that you can hopefully get a discount on something that may not usually be within budget.

Hello! Fashion's wishlist for Mango's Black Friday 2023 Sale:

1/ 10 Tweed Jacket with Jewel Buttons Mango A tweed jacket is an autumn/winter must-have and I love this nude colourway with dazzling jewelled buttons. The patch pockets and relaxed fit give this typically preppy piece a more off-duty feel. £79.99 2/ 10 Sequin Detail Asymmetrical Dress Understated elegance at its finest. For those who want to subtly incorporate festive season sequins into a look, this dress is perfect. The asymmetrical neckline makes it look so much more expensive. £79.99 3/ 10 Maxi-Flower Halter Top This top oozes quiet luxury. My favourite part is the statement flower, but the neutral colourway makes it less bolshy. This piece looks so much more expensive than it is £90.00 4/ 10 Slit Long Skirt All the cool girlies are wearing maxi skirts this autumn/winter season. I love how comfortable yet elegant this one looks. If you're required to leave the house on Christmas Day, this skirt is utterly perfect. £79.99 5/ 10 Wideleg Foil Trousers Every fashion editor and influencer alike has a pair of metallic trousers in their wardrobe for this season. I love the relaxed fit and the addition of five pockets to give this statement piece an air of casual. £49.99 6/ 10 Velvet Blazer Personally, I don't think anything makes one look more expensive than a good velvet blazer in a sophisticated navy or deep red. Pair with the matching trousers, or size up one and wear as a dress with sheer tights and jazzy heels. £89.99 7/ 10 Wide Lapel Wool-Blend Coat Even if this isn't in the Black Friday sale, I'll be purchasing it anyway. A good, long black coat is timeless, so the cost-per-wear (or girl math, some may say) will be seriously high. I'm a sucker for chunky lapels and a boxy fit, and I love that the matching belt gives it a more flattering silhouette. £169.99 8/ 10 Kitten Heel Shoes If you're not quite on board with wearing flats on a night out yet, a kitten heel is the next best option. Red is so on-trend at the moment, and I'm loving the warmer, burgundy tones. £45.99 9/ 10 Crewneck Lurex Sweater A festive jumper has never looked chicer. Incorporate the metallic trend into your knitwear with this lurex jumper from Mango's party collection. £35.99 10/ 10 Sheer Midi-Skirt Understandably, this skirt isn't for the faint-hearted. Sheer is the daring dress code that has been at the top of fashion agendas for over a while now and isn't leaving anytime soon. Why not do a Mia Regan and pair with shorts underneath instead to get the look but with a demure feel. £35.99

