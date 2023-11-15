Mollie King's £120 Cold Shoulder Blazer is a Fashion Girl Must-Have

Mollie King's recent appearance on Loose Women not only showcased an engaging discussion about her new podcast, Where It's At, but also highlighted her impeccable wardrobe.

Styled by the talented Rebecca Bowyer, Mollie donned a Off-the-Shoulder Blazer in Camel from Francesca Alice, a choice that perfectly encapsulates her evolving fashion journey.

As a former pop star and the fiancée of cricket sensation Stuart Broad, Mollie King has transitioned from the vibrant and experimental Y2K outfits of her twenties to a more refined and sophisticated aesthetic. Her current fashion choices echo a 'Quiet Luxury' vibe, and her latest outfit was case in point.

The choice perfectly encapsulates Mollie's evolving 'Quiet Luxury' fashion journey

The high-end designer blazer, with its double-breasted camel design, is a testament to timeless style. The tailored fit, double-breasted front closure, and wide lapels that gracefully sit off the shoulders create an effortlessly chic silhouette. The warm and earthy toned camel colour, chosen for its neutrality and ability to complement various skin tones, injected a touch of sophistication into the ensemble.

For this statement piece, Mollie embraced a minimalist approach to styling. Pairing it with French Connection trousers and white heeled pumps from Carvela the singer demonstrated the art of simplicity, allowing the blazer to shine.

Off-The-Shoulder Blazer - Francesca Alice

Editor's note: Styled with slim-fit leather trousers, jeans, or a neutral-toned pencil skirt, this blazer is crafted to leave a lasting impression. Its true-to-size fit and fully lined interior ensure a comfortable and flattering silhouette. Whether you're heading out for a night on the town or navigating the party season, this versatile piece is the perfect choice to elevate your look and make a stylish impact. £120.00 AT FRANCESCA ALICE

Reviews on the brand’s website say, “The fit of this blazer is perfect, I love how it really emphasises the shape of your waist! The quality is unreal, such a thick material yet so soft at the same time - it truly has a luxury feel to it,” with another saying, “The fit of this blazer is so flattering, as soon as I put it on I felt amazing! The tailoring gives a lovely waist and the thick material hides all the lumps and bumps I’d usually hate after having 2 babies! I want this blazer in every colour and cannot wait to wear it again.”

An Off-the-Shoulder Blazer is not just a fashion statement; it's a sophisticated and versatile wardrobe essential that embodies Mollie King's evolved and refined style.

