Sofia Richie’s Fashion Collection has Been Pushed Back - Here's Why

There have been a plethora of fashion design debuts from A-listers this year that have sent the fashion world into a frenzy. To name a few: Dua Lipa’s La Vacanza collection with Donatella Versace, Rita Ora’s Primark collaboration, and most recently, Kylie Jenner’s own label Khy.

But perhaps the most hotly anticipated of them all, is Sofia Richie Grainge’s upcoming clothing brand, SRG. Unlike the aforementioned collections, the time between Lionel Richie's daughter announcing her label and its intended launch date means we're going to be impatiently waiting a while to get a look at her designs.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Sofia Richie has become the byword for 'Quiet Luxury'

She has undoubtedly been 2023's most influential style muse. After her Chanel-clad wedding, she became the queen of 'quiet luxury', and her followers are quite literally selling out every fashion or beauty product she mentions.

After the news broke of her new venture this August, she teased it wouldn't be live until Spring 2024. But now it appears we won’t be getting our hands on her pieces until the end of 2024, here's why…

In Sofia’s latest interview with L’Officiel USA, she explained the launch would be closer to autumn to ensure it’s as high quality as possible “I am a Virgo. I’m an absolute perfectionist, so I’m not releasing anything until I feel it’s perfect,” she said. She also revealed how her father played a huge role in her love of fashion saying, “My dad is truly the person who brought the clothing obsession into my life. He takes dressing very seriously, and he’s very thoughtful about everything he wears.”

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Sofia Richie married Elliot Grainge earlier this year

What will Sofia Richie's clothing line look like?

“The aesthetic is very my vibe,” she told Who What Wear, which, if her signature dress code is anything to go by, is going to be effortlessly chic, elevated and timeless with a mix of Jackie Kennedy (who she's previously named her ultimate style muse) class and quiet luxury minimalism.

We're expecting it to rival the likes of The Row, Khaite and Celine...