Princess Kate dazzles in teal dress: Here are 5 you can shop now

The Princess of Wales made a stunning appearance at the annual Royal Variety Performance in London's iconic Royal Albert Hall on Thursday night.

Princess Kate, aged 41, captivated onlookers in a teal gown by Safiyaa, showcasing her signature elegance.

The dress featured a bejewelled neckline and dramatic split sleeves, complementing her statuesque silhouette. The royal elevated her glamorous ensemble with matching Gianvito Rossi heels in the exact same unique colourway, statement J Crew cluster earrings, and a dazzling Jenny Packham clutch bag.

© Getty Kate cut an elegant figure in a teal gown with dramatic sleeves

This prestigious event, dedicated to raising funds for the Royal Variety Charity, is known for its high level of glamour and is regularly attended by senior members of the royalty.

What colour is teal?

Teal, the colour of Princess Kate's dress, is a greenish-blue shade, named after the Eurasian teal bird, which has a similar coloured stripe on its head. The term is often colloquially used to describe various cyan shades.

© Getty Kate looked incredible for her glamorous evening out

For those inspired by this royal-approved hue, we've carefully selected five stunning dresses for the upcoming party season, ensuring a diverse range of options…

How we chose:

Style: Our approach to selecting items was marked by meticulous attention to style and price considerations. Taking cues from Princess Kate's fashion sense, we diligently sought pieces that echoed the elegance of her teal coloured dress and silhouette.

Price: Recognising the diversity of preferences, we deliberated on a range of price points to ensure our recommendations cater to all, making stylish choices accessible to everyone.

Why you should trust me:

With a long standing passion for party dresses and a wealth of experience as fashion writer, my expertise is rooted in a nuanced understanding of evolving style trends. I recognize the significance of discovering pieces that not only align with current tastes but also resonate with individual style, making your trust in our selections well-placed and reliable.

5 teal dresses to shop now:

1/ 5 Kick Your Heels Teal Velvet Maxi Dress Me & Thee Editor’s notes: When it comes to styling, I envision capturing the room with my undeniable presence this party season. To complement the dress, I would opt for a pair of dazzling heels, adding a touch of glamour and elevating the overall look. For a hint of modernity and a touch of whimsy, I'd accessorise with a chic micro bag. I absolutely adore the enchanting allure of this teal green maxi dress, especially as velvet takes centre stage this season. The length not only adds a touch of sophistication but also elongates the figure, and the pleating and ruching work wonders, cleverly flattering all the right places. The fact that it's a stretch, pull-on style with a high side split is not only convenient but also lends a seductive twist, amplified by the drop shoulder detail. £230.00 AT WOLF & BADGER 2/ 5 Halter Neck Midi Dress Reiss Editor’s notes: When it comes to styling this captivating piece, I have a vision of pairing it with strappy sandals. To enhance the overall glamour, I would opt for a sophisticated updo, allowing the halter design to take centre stage — a look that's bound to leave a lasting impression. The lustrous satin fabric gives this an irresistible allure, instantly elevating it to special-occasion status. The meticulous engineering of the dress to sit close to the frame is a detail I adore, as it accentuates natural curves. The self-tie waist belt and one-shoulder design add a touch of sophistication, creating a flattering silhouette that effortlessly transitions to a midi-length finish. £268.00 AT REISS 3/ 5 Satin Cowl Neck Mini Dress Cider Editor’s notes: When it comes to styling this chic piece, I envision creating a look that's attention-grabbing. To accentuate the dress's allure, I would pair it with a dazzling clutch and a razzle-dazzle pair of statement earrings would be my go-to accessory, elevating the overall look. This teal mini dress is the perfect choice for making a memorable entrance. The cowl neck adds a touch of elegance that's perfect for various occasions. The satin material promises a luxurious feel against the skin, while the medium stretch adds just the right amount of flexibility for ease of movement on the dance floor. £14.00 AT CIDER 4/ 5 Rachel Stretch Corduroy Dress Aspiga Editor’s notes: As for styling this enchanting dress, I envision pairing it with classic pumps to maintain its timeless appeal. To emulate a refined yet contemporary look, I'd opt for Princess Kate-approved cluster earrings. It's precisely the kind of demure yet sophisticated outfit that I love, especially when attending family gatherings. I'm absolutely smitten with the Rachel dress; the stretch cotton corduroy promises a comfortable and flattering fit. The fitted bodice and flared skirt strike the perfect balance, giving the dress a timeless and feminine silhouette. The round neckline, full-length puff sleeves, and fluted cuffs add delightful details that enhance the overall charm of the dress. The midi length further adds a touch of elegance, making it suitable for various occasions. £200.00 AT ASPIGA 5/ 5 Teal Blue Plunge Tulle Skirt Maxi-Dress True Decadence The Eliza dress is a True Decadence classic that never fails to impress. The combination of a plunge front and back, along with a cinched waist, creates a silhouette that's not only flattering but also exudes sophistication. Crafted from layers of tulle, the dress has an ethereal and romantic touch, making it a standout choice for any special occasion. £145.00 at true decadence

