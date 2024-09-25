10 Boots that no one will believe are from the high street

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
10 Affordable boots that no one will believe are from the high street
The best affordable autumn boot options that won't break the bank

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
A good pair of boots is a holy grail wardrobe ingredient come soggy season, just ask the likes of fashion it-girls Bella Hadid, Maya Jama and Emily Ratajkowski

Easy to style, comfortable and practical for almost any occasion, there’s a reason boots in all forms continue to be the reigning footwear silhouette in the style sphere. 

Bella Hadid is seen on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France wearing a pair of knee high boots and a leather jacket © Getty
Bella Hadid loves a statement boot silhouette

Real fashion fanatics know that having more than one boot option on rotation during the winter months is an absolute must. A pair of heeled options for opulent events, a chunky flat style for long days on your feet and a bright-coloured fun set for when your outfit needs a little injection of colour. 

Though almost every designer brand has a dreamy selection available to shop (we’re looking at you Miu Miu), the high street is also home to a vast variety of options that not only look like the real deal but are also priced at a fraction of the cost. 

  1. 1/10

    Brown Faux Snakeskin Block Heel Knee High Boots From New Look

    Brown Faux Snakeskin Block Heel Knee High Boots

    Public Desire

    The Details: 

    • Faux leather
    • Side Zip
    • Block Heel

    If you've already got a go-to pair of black boots in your rotation, why not spice things up and invest in a printed pair? These knee-high options are a statement option that would jazz up any LBD adn trench coat combo.

  2. 2/10

    Black Woven Buckle Heeled Boot from River Island

    Black Woven Buckle Heeled Boot

    River Island

    The Details: 

    • Ankle buckle detail
    • Pointed toe
    • Heel height: 11cm

    These pointed-toe buckle options would most definitely be JLo-approved, making them the ultimate Y2K wardrobe ingredient. Pair with jeans and biker jacket for an off-duty style look or with suit trousers and a matching blazer combo to spice up an office ensemble.

  3. 3/10

    Knee-High Boots from H&M

    Knee-High Leather Boots

    H&M

    The Details: 

    • Pointed Toe
    • 8.5 cm Heel
    • 100% Leather Lining

    If you're yet to indulge in a pair of black heeled knee-high boots, or are simply in need of a new pair, these 100% leather options from H&M are sleek, chic and actually affordable. Because they are made from sturdy leather, these boots will last all season and for more after that, making the cost per wear minuscule - and that's on girl math.

  4. 4/10

    Zara Heeled boot court shoes

    Heeled Court Ankle Boots

    Zara

    The Details: 

    • Pointed toe
    • Stiletto Heel

    Don't be fooled, though these might look like heels and socks paired together, they're actually a set of boots. Pair with silk slip and an over sized blazer for a hit of officecore chic or make a sleek statement with a set of your favourite jeans and a button-up white shirt.

  5. 5/10

    Square toe leather Chelsea boots from COS

    Square Toe Leather Chelsea Boots

    COS

    The Details: 

    • 100% Leather
    • Rubber Sole
    • Cuban heel

    Inspired by the classic Chelsea Boot silhouette, these COS options boast both form and function. A great throw on option for those days where you don't know what to wear, these classic options will last a lifetime and most likely gather a slew of compliments.

  6. 6/10

    100% leather high boots

    100% Leather High Boots

    Mango

    The Details: 

    • 100% Bovine Leather
    •  Crease-effect
    •  Square toed

    Slouchy boots are a mid 2000s classic and have since made a resurgence, donned by Emily Ratajkowski just a few months ago while out on one of her NYC hot girl walks. If you already have a plain pair of black boots, don't get things twisted, this style is vastly different from your existing pair so if you need convincing, let this be it. 

  7. 7/10

    Platform Heel Ankle Boots from Stradivarius

    Platform Heel Ankle Boots

    Stradivarius

    The Details:

    • 9cm Heel
    • Deep Brown Shade 
    • Fitted Ankle 

    Deep brown hues are set to be everywhere this autumn and winter so get ahead of the curve and treat yourself to a pair of statement options like these platform numbers. Perfect for those of us who require a few extra inches, pair with skirts, trousers, dressed and jumpsuits all autumn long. 

  8. 8/10

    Sculptural Heel Ankle Boots from & Other Stories

    Sculptural Heel Ankle Boots

    & Other Stories

    The Details: 

    • 100% Leather 
    • Sculptural Gold-tone Heel

    Who said boots can't be opulent occasion appropriate? These gold fixture heeled options from & Other Stories look as though they just walked off the PFW catwalk. Pair with a sultry date night gown or a tailored suiting look for a hint of edgy elegance.

  9. 9/10

    High-heel boots with lace detail from Bershka

    High-heel Lace detail Boots

    Bershka

    The Details: 

    • 8.5cm Heel
    • Flexible Insole 

    Eat your heart out Mugler. Far from just a simple pair of pointed toe knee-high boots, these affordable options feature a sultry lace back detail that project them into the luxe looking realm. 

  10. 10/10

    RAID Nour Black Western Boots

    Nour Black Western Boots

    RAID

    The Details: 

    • Mid-calf Height
    • Pull Straps
    • Block Heel


    This round-up wouldn't be complete without a set of cowboy boots. Loved by all and worn by the coolest it girls around the globes, cowboy boots will forever be in fashion as far as we're concerned. These black options with vibrant neon green stitching are vibrant, eye catching and perfect when paired with knee high socks and a knitted mini dress.

How we chose the pieces:

  • Aesthetic: Each and every single option included in this list could be mistaken for a designer option. From structured toe shapes, metal fixtures and intricate detailing, each pair of boots selected look luxury.
  • Price: Every pair of boots on this list are from a high street retailer however some are made from luxury materials like leather, meaning they have a steeper price point.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Features Writer. With a love for all things fashion (the quirkier the better), I can usually be found playing dress-up in my own wardrobe, watching Gilmore Girls for the 8th time or finding new outfit inspo and DIY musts on TikTok, nothing in my closet is safe from a safety-pin bow embellishment. I have been in the styling world for almost 5 years now, specialising in editorial features, luxury campaigns and music videos. As for the world of magazines, I have worked for various digital and print publications around the world, focusing on fashion. Basically, fashion is my bread and butter.

