10 Boots that no one will believe are from the high street

A good pair of boots is a holy grail wardrobe ingredient come soggy season, just ask the likes of fashion it-girls Bella Hadid, Maya Jama and Emily Ratajkowski.

Easy to style, comfortable and practical for almost any occasion, there’s a reason boots in all forms continue to be the reigning footwear silhouette in the style sphere.

© Getty Bella Hadid loves a statement boot silhouette

Real fashion fanatics know that having more than one boot option on rotation during the winter months is an absolute must. A pair of heeled options for opulent events, a chunky flat style for long days on your feet and a bright-coloured fun set for when your outfit needs a little injection of colour.

Though almost every designer brand has a dreamy selection available to shop (we’re looking at you Miu Miu), the high street is also home to a vast variety of options that not only look like the real deal but are also priced at a fraction of the cost.

1/ 10 Brown Faux Snakeskin Block Heel Knee High Boots Public Desire The Details: Faux leather



Side Zip

Block Heel If you've already got a go-to pair of black boots in your rotation, why not spice things up and invest in a printed pair? These knee-high options are a statement option that would jazz up any LBD adn trench coat combo. £44.99 AT NEW LOOK 2/ 10 Black Woven Buckle Heeled Boot River Island The Details: Ankle buckle detail

Pointed toe

Heel height: 11cm These pointed-toe buckle options would most definitely be JLo-approved, making them the ultimate Y2K wardrobe ingredient. Pair with jeans and biker jacket for an off-duty style look or with suit trousers and a matching blazer combo to spice up an office ensemble. £60.00 AT RIVER ISLAND 3/ 10 Knee-High Leather Boots H&M The Details: Pointed Toe

8.5 cm Heel

100% Leather Lining If you're yet to indulge in a pair of black heeled knee-high boots, or are simply in need of a new pair, these 100% leather options from H&M are sleek, chic and actually affordable. Because they are made from sturdy leather, these boots will last all season and for more after that, making the cost per wear minuscule - and that's on girl math. £139.99 AT H&M 4/ 10 Heeled Court Ankle Boots Zara The Details: Pointed toe

Stiletto Heel

Don't be fooled, though these might look like heels and socks paired together, they're actually a set of boots. Pair with silk slip and an over sized blazer for a hit of officecore chic or make a sleek statement with a set of your favourite jeans and a button-up white shirt. £39.99 AT ZARA 5/ 10 Square Toe Leather Chelsea Boots COS The Details: 100% Leather

Rubber Sole

Cuban heel

Inspired by the classic Chelsea Boot silhouette, these COS options boast both form and function. A great throw on option for those days where you don't know what to wear, these classic options will last a lifetime and most likely gather a slew of compliments. £180.00 AT COS 6/ 10 100% Leather High Boots Mango The Details: 100% Bovine Leather

Crease-effect

Square toed

Slouchy boots are a mid 2000s classic and have since made a resurgence, donned by Emily Ratajkowski just a few months ago while out on one of her NYC hot girl walks. If you already have a plain pair of black boots, don't get things twisted, this style is vastly different from your existing pair so if you need convincing, let this be it. £199.99 AT MANGO 7/ 10 Platform Heel Ankle Boots Stradivarius The Details: 9cm Heel

Deep Brown Shade

Fitted Ankle Deep brown hues are set to be everywhere this autumn and winter so get ahead of the curve and treat yourself to a pair of statement options like these platform numbers. Perfect for those of us who require a few extra inches, pair with skirts, trousers, dressed and jumpsuits all autumn long. £39.99 AT STRADIVARIUS 8/ 10 Sculptural Heel Ankle Boots & Other Stories The Details: 100% Leather

Sculptural Gold-tone Heel Who said boots can't be opulent occasion appropriate? These gold fixture heeled options from & Other Stories look as though they just walked off the PFW catwalk. Pair with a sultry date night gown or a tailored suiting look for a hint of edgy elegance. £245.00 AT & OTHER STORIES 9/ 10 High-heel Lace detail Boots Bershka The Details: 8.5cm Heel

Flexible Insole

Eat your heart out Mugler. Far from just a simple pair of pointed toe knee-high boots, these affordable options feature a sultry lace back detail that project them into the luxe looking realm. £79.99 AT BERSHKA 10/ 10 Nour Black Western Boots RAID The Details: Mid-calf Height

Pull Straps

Block Heel



This round-up wouldn't be complete without a set of cowboy boots. Loved by all and worn by the coolest it girls around the globes, cowboy boots will forever be in fashion as far as we're concerned. These black options with vibrant neon green stitching are vibrant, eye catching and perfect when paired with knee high socks and a knitted mini dress. £74.00 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS

How we chose the pieces:

Aesthetic: Each and every single option included in this list could be mistaken for a designer option. From structured toe shapes, metal fixtures and intricate detailing, each pair of boots selected look luxury.

Price: Every pair of boots on this list are from a high street retailer however some are made from luxury materials like leather, meaning they have a steeper price point.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Features Writer. With a love for all things fashion (the quirkier the better), I can usually be found playing dress-up in my own wardrobe, watching Gilmore Girls for the 8th time or finding new outfit inspo and DIY musts on TikTok, nothing in my closet is safe from a safety-pin bow embellishment. I have been in the styling world for almost 5 years now, specialising in editorial features, luxury campaigns and music videos. As for the world of magazines, I have worked for various digital and print publications around the world, focusing on fashion. Basically, fashion is my bread and butter.

