H! Fashion Approved: Best Spring Pieces from Mint Velvet

We’re officially just days out from a much-needed seasonal switch up and we couldn't be more thrilled to welcome both the spring weather and wardrobe switch-up that comes with.

From here on out we can don our favourite mesh ballet flats, linen two sets layered with lightweight knits and have our raffia handbags on standby for a sunny afternoon in the park.

Whether you’re planning on treating yourself to a few much-needed essentials, or are simply wanting a few fresh pieces to start the spring season off right, Mint Velvet has just dropped the most decadent range of spring classics and we couldn't help but pick a few favourites to add to our own cart.

How we chose the pieces:

Brand: Every item on this list is from Mint Velvet.

Aesthetic: Each and every piece on this list would be perfect for the spring season and would make the perfect addition to any wardrobe.

Why you should trust me:

I am Orion Scott, Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Features Writer. With a love for all things fashion (the quirkier the better), I can usually be found playing dress-up in my own wardrobe, watching Gilmore Girls for the eighth time or finding new outfit inspo and DIY musts on TikTok. (Nothing in my closet is safe from a safety-pin bow embellishment.) I have been in the styling world for over five years now, specialising in editorial features, luxury campaigns and music videos. As for the world of magazines, I have worked for various digital and print publications around the world, focusing on fashion. Basically, fashion is my bread and butter.

Here are 10 of our favourite spring pieces from Mint Velvet:

