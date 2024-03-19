H! Fashion Approved: Best Spring Pieces from Mint Velvet

We’re officially just days out from a much-needed seasonal switch up and we couldn't be more thrilled to welcome both the spring weather and wardrobe switch-up that comes with.
From here on out we can don our favourite mesh ballet flats, linen two sets layered with lightweight knits and have our raffia handbags on standby for a sunny afternoon in the park.
Whether you’re planning on treating yourself to a few much-needed essentials, or are simply wanting a few fresh pieces to start the spring season off right, Mint Velvet has just dropped the most decadent range of spring classics and we couldn't help but pick a few favourites to add to our own cart.
How we chose the pieces:
Brand: Every item on this list is from Mint Velvet.
Aesthetic: Each and every piece on this list would be perfect for the spring season and would make the perfect addition to any wardrobe.
Why you should trust me:
I am Orion Scott, Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Features Writer. With a love for all things fashion (the quirkier the better), I can usually be found playing dress-up in my own wardrobe, watching Gilmore Girls for the eighth time or finding new outfit inspo and DIY musts on TikTok. (Nothing in my closet is safe from a safety-pin bow embellishment.) I have been in the styling world for over five years now, specialising in editorial features, luxury campaigns and music videos. As for the world of magazines, I have worked for various digital and print publications around the world, focusing on fashion. Basically, fashion is my bread and butter.
Here are 10 of our favourite spring pieces from Mint Velvet:
Cream Textured Bomber Jacket
A sign of a great purchase is when you find yourself wearing it more than twice a week and I have a sneaky suspicion that's exactly what will happen if you invite this bomber jacket into your wardrobe. This is the perfect spring layering piece that will go with everything in your existing wardrobe as well as those items on your wishlist.
Pink Cotton Blend Button Vest
Spring fashion quite literally doesn't get cuter than this. I am obsessed with everything about this cotton blend vest. I think this would look amazing with a pair of fitted blue jeans and a stack of decadent gold jewellery, however, I think it would also look amazing paired over a white linen dress as an extra layer or under a blazer with matching suit trousers.
Black Leather Raffia Sandals
If there's one fashion tip you ever take from me let it be this - when you find a pair of sandals that you love, buy them instantly otherwise they’ll sell out and you’ll regret it all spring and summer. I love chunky silhouettes as they can easily dress down a formal silk slip, or dress up a casual pair of jeans. Every year raffia is one of the most cultivated warmer weather materials and this year is set to be no different.
Indigo Denim Fitted Waistcoat
Waistcoats in all forms are currently doing the rounds in the fashion sphere and are loved by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Sofia Richie. Waistcoats are the ultimate style essential for making any ‘fit interesting and can easily be worn on their own as a top or over a frilled collar button-up to achieve a copen-core cool-girl look. In my opinion, you can never have enough denim in an outfit so I would wear this fitted waistcoat with a denim maxi skirt or jeans in the same hue and accessories with a silk necktie and cowboy boots.
Navy Jersey Crinkle Midi Dress
I think we can all agree that the best part about the weather getting warmer is the ability to wear cute dresses without having to cover them with a giant coat. If you’re on the hunt for a dress that is both flattering, chic and bang on-trend, then this cotton ensemble in navy blue is for you. I love how simple yet elegant this dress is, meaning it can be easily worn out to a fancy dinner with heels or to a Sunday brunch with either a pair of chunky boots or your favourite sneakers. If you’re wanting an extra layer to keep warm, I would suggest layering this dress over a collared white shirt or under a quilted gilet.
Blue Print Quilted Jacket
Made from 100% cotton this printed quilt jacket is a statement piece just waiting to elevate a casual ensemble. Because of the busy print and structured navy blue piping, I would wear this with a classic white tee and jeans or with a plain maxi dress.
Brown Oversized Pocket Shirt & Brown Drawstring Wide Trousers
Nothing screams spring quite like a matching co-ord. Brown in all shades is currently trending right now and will be for the foreseeable future, making this set a no-brainer. Easy to wear together or separately, both of these items would look amazing with baby pink or cream accents.
Harri Tan Leather Bag
If you're on the hunt for the ultimate everyday bag that not only fits your essentials but also looks chic, this is the bag. Made from 100% leather the Harri Tan Leather Bag is a durable option that will go with practically any ensemble.
White Cotton Tie Maxi Skirt
If you're someone who likes to take the guesswork out of getting dressed in the morning then this cotton maxi will become your springtime bff. Easy to pair with a cosy knit, blazer or denim jacket, trust me when I say you need this in your wardrobe.
While the article is entirely editorial, we have been paid by Mint Velvet to create this content. All products in this shopping piece have been independently selected by our editors based on personal reviews or expert opinions. We are not paid to include specific items unless clearly stated, but if you purchase through our links we will earn a commission.