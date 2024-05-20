The 8 Reiss fashion pieces every influencer wants in their summer wardrobe

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Warmer weather is finally within reach which means not only are we gearing up for afternoons spent in the park with our nearest and dearest, beachside holidays with our beau and all the joys that come with the summer season, but we’re also in the market for a style switch up and who better to influence us than the Instagram 'it' girls.

From crisp white linens to tonal beige statements, this season is all about fun, freedom and undisputed effortless style.

Shauna High-Neck Drape Back Mini Dress As we all know getting glam on holiday is one of the most exciting parts and finding the perfect ensemble to don over and over is an absolute must. Fashion lover and style muse Anisha Gurung gave us a lesson in glamorous styling, pairing her Cotton Blend High-Low Mini Dress with a stack of gold bangles, a gold beaded clutch bag, a set of statement earrings and a slick back hair style, effortlessly nailing out-of-office elegance.

£238.00 AT REISS

Rosa Atelier Strapless Denim Midi Dress Denim in all forms will forever have a place in our fashion-loving hearts but this strapless midi is seriously something else. Fashion ‘it’ girl Danielle Copperman Sersoub styled hers for an elegant sunset evening, pairing it with black sling-back kitten heels and her favourite oversized gold earrings.

£325.00 AT REISS

Harper Cross-Back Mesh Swimsuit Real fashion lovers know that finding a chic swimsuit is no easy feat, however, this Cross-Back Mesh option is your one-way ticket to luxury beachside lounging. Not only can it be used for its intended purpose, but it also dubs as a stylish body suit and can be worn with your favourite maxi skirt or linen wide-leg trousers. Perfect for those vacay days when you’re not quite sure of the itinerary and might want to take a dip at any given chance.

£110.00 AT REISS

Yana Cotton Blend High-Low Midi Dress Everyone knows that cut-outs are a summer-style statement and this Cotton Blend High-Low Midi Dress features exactly that. Tsutsumi Hoange made a style statement by pairing hers with a woven raffia clutch bag, a pair of stunning gold-toned earrings and the neutral-toned Cassie Blazer.

£148.00 AT REISS

Cassie Linen Belted Waistcoat If you’re someone who loves to layer, this Linen Belted Waistcoat in a muted beige hue will quickly become your bestie this season. Versatile and overly chic, a waistcoat can be styled in numerous ways for various occasions. Simply layer over a crisp white t-shirt, a button-up blouse or on its own and accessorise with your favourite sunglasses and jewellery accents.

£198.00 AT REISS

Cosette Linen Blend Drape Midi Dress Nothing screams holiday glamour quite like a crisp linen midi dress that can be worn at all times. Complete with a ruched halterneck accent, this Drape Midi is an effortless outfit option perfect for days spent exploring new cities, decedent dining and all things in between. Danielle Copperman Sersoub styled hers to explore the beach barefoot, accessorising with a simple pair of earrings and a slick back bun.

£178.00 AT REISS

Loreli Pleated Cape Sleeve Midi Dress If the last piece of your holiday planning puzzle is to find the perfect summer evening dress then look no further than this utterly elegant Pleated Cape Sleeve Midi Dress. Perfect for when you need something a little bit glam but not over the top, this dress can be paired with your favourite statement earrings for a pop of island glamour.

£298.00 AT REISS

Cassie Linen Single Breasted Suit: Blazer The blazer will forever be a style statement in our eyes and this linen option in a natural beige colourway will elevate any ensemble this summer. Pair over your favourite dress for when the evening temperatures start to drop or with a pair of mini shorts and a crisp white shirt.

£268.00 AT REISS

