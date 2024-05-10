High street shopping: 10 things from ASOS that look expensive

Whilst we all want to look our most polished selves, we don't all necessarily have the endless budgets to buy our coveted designer brands as our favourite A-List muses do. However, that doesn't mean to say that its an impossible dream: we bring you high-end vibes but with a high-street price.

The high-street is a treasure trove full of premium looking pieces without a hefty price tag to go with it. There's really nothing better than wearing a high-street piece and someone mistaking it for a designer.

Each week we round up 10 things from the high street that look like the real deal, this week's spotlight is ASOS...

1/ 10 Drape Detail Bandeau Jumpsuit ASOS DESIGN There's nothing we love more than an effortlessly chic outfit, and this jumpsuit is just that. With the effect of a matching top and trousers, we love that this linen number is an all-in-one. It's the perfect piece for summer. £55.00 AT ASOS 2/ 10 Harissa Toe Thong Mid Heeled Sandals ASOS DESIGN As we've seen from the SS24 runways, this season the chunkier styled sandals are on their way out and designers favoured strappy, more feminine shapes instead. The chocolate brown tone gives a softer finish than black for summer. £28.00 AT ASOS 3/ 10 Square Neck Tie Back Linen Mini Sundress ASOS DESIGN This year we're looking for floral alternatives and this ticks every box- we love this abstract patchwork style print. Linen is a must have for the summer months - this is going straight in our basket. £26.00 AT ASOS 4/ 10 Isabel Mix & Match Linen Look A-Line Bandeau Beach Top ASOS DESIGN Avoid tan lines this summer and opt for this chic strapless number. Its creamy, linen hue will ensure you can easily pair it with anything and it's cut-out ruched strap back adds a little extra interest. £18.00 AT ASOS 5/ 10 Tailored Wide Leg Trouser With Pleat Detail ASOS DESIGN A sleek pair of tailored trousers have fast become a staple for any capsule wardrobe. We love the brown as a softer style for summer. Pair with a white tee and chunky sandals and you're sorted. £30.00 AT ASOS 6/ 10 Clean Bandeau Top & Tie Waist Midi Skirt ASOS DESIGN There's nothing as versatile as a co-ord. We love this monochrome abstract print style. It's so much more than just one outfit, it will be two of the hardest working pieces in your wardrobe. £46.00 AT ASOS 7/ 10 Cotton Poplin Peplum Tie Shirt Top ASOS DESIGN We love finding a great dupe and this tie-front poplin top is giving us serious Ganni vibes. Animal print is certainly having its comeback moment at the minute so we're loving the leopard print. We'd style it with white jeans, simple sandals and some oversized sunnies. £28.00 AT ASOS 8/ 10 14k Gold Plated Hoop Earrings With Twist Hinge Design ASOS DESIGN The gold twisted finish on these hoops makes them look much more luxe than they really are. They would easily slot into an every day jewellery look, or wear them as more of a statement earring. £12.00 AT ASOS 9/ 10 Dad Short With Linen ASOS DESIGN Shorts are always a tricky one to buy, but high-waist is always a flattering silhouette to opt for. We love the subtle pinstripe and pleating to make them slightly more tailored. £22.00 AT ASOS 10/ 10 Longline Cami & Maxi Skirt Co-Ord ASOS EDITION This pastel hued co-ord is going straight in our basket ready for a summer wedding or getaway. It's perfect for an evening event, just style it with strappy sandals and a plain clutch. £120.00 AT ASOS





How we chose the pieces:

Aesthetic: Each week, we choose one particular high street retailer and comb through their website to find pieces that look categorically luxe. This could range from trending colourways, classically tailored silhouettes or something that gives off an unexplainable je ne sais quoi.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Style Writer, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.