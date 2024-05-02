High street shopping: 10 things from Anthropologie that look expensive

Whilst we all want to look our most polished selves, we don't all necessarily have the endless budgets to buy our coveted designer brands as our favourite A-List muses do. However, that doesn't mean to say that its an impossible dream: we bring you high-end vibes but with a high-street price.

The high-street is a treasure trove full of premium looking pieces without a hefty price tag to go with it. There's really nothing better than wearing a high-street piece and someone mistaking it for a designer.

Each week we round up 10 things from the high street that look like the real deal, this week's spotlight is Anthropologie...

Pilcro Madi Front-Slit Denim Maxi Skirt Anthropologie Denim maxi skirts really had their comeback moment last summer and they're not going anywhere this season either. Its such a versatile piece and a necessity for any capsule wardrobe. We love the front slit and frayed hem on this one. £120.00 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

Patchwork Wide-Leg Crop Trousers Anthropologie These trousers are giving us serious Agua by Agua Bendita vibes at a fraction of the cost. This would be first on our list when packing for a summer getaway - their floaty silhouette and asymmetrical hem finish are perfect for summer. £148.00 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

The Margot Acetate Rectangular Polarised Sunglasses Anthropologie A good pair of sunnies are a necessity for every summer wardrobe. Going for a black or tortoiseshell pair ensures they'll go with every outfit. We love the square frames on this pair. £65.00 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

By Anthropologie x Anisa Makhoul Printed Swimsuit Anthropologie This summer, we're looking for alternative prints to florals and we may have just found the perfect one. It's mosaic-panelled print is reminding us of fashion insider favourite brand Alemais, while the square neckline and scallop straps adds a chic finish. £120.00 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

Blue Tulip Print Maxi Slip Skirt Anthropologie We love the versatility of a maxi skirt - pair it with a basic tee, a racer neck vest or a chunky knit when the weather starts to cool down. The tulip print and slightly pleated fabric on this style gives it such a designer feel. £65.00 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

Raffia Menorca Circle Shoulder Bag Anthropologie A raffia bag is a must-have for our summer wardrobe. The structured shape and leather handle on this style ticks every box for us. Just pack sunglasses and suncream and you're good to go. £68.00 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

Strapless Linen Top Anthropologie Linen is a key part of a summer wardrobe uniform. The shirred bust detailing, ruffled top and floaty shape make this the perfect piece - we love it styled with the matching trousers too. £48.00 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

Pearl-Adorned Hoop Earrings Anthropologie Pearls are a big jewellery trend for SS24. Teaming pearls with a gold hoop instantly makes them more wearable for everyday. £48.00 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

Evie Sleeveless Ruched Midi Dress Anthropologie If florals aren't your thing, opt for an equally classic alternative print like gingham. It's shirred bust and midi length will flatter any silhouette. Pair with some strappy sandals and a raffia bag. £118.00 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

Toe-Strap Kitten Heels Anthropologie For the last couple of years, oversized chunky sandals have dominated. However this year, it's all about the more feminine, dainty, strappy styles. The kitten heel on this pair give them a more elegant feel to a normal flip-flop. £90.00 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

How we chose the pieces:

Each week, we choose one particular high street retailer and comb through their website to find pieces that look categorically luxe. This could range from trending colourways, classically tailored silhouettes or something that gives off an unexplainable je ne sais quoi. Brand: Everything on this list is from one particular retailer and is available to shop now.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Style Writer, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds.

