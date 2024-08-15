Style Staple: The 12 must have summer clutch bags for 2024

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



With summer here and holiday season upon us, it’s only natural that we’re planning what we’re taking on our getaways. With a wardrobe full of linen fabrics, floaty dresses and strappy sandals, we’re dressing for the weather we want, not what the UK currently has.

When it comes to a summer, the last thing we want to lug around in the heat is a bag full to the brim - this year, we’re taking essentials only. Gone are the days of the oversized beach bag with items buried at the bottom that won't see the sun.

Enter the summer clutch. Whether it’s for a beach club in Mykonos or a lunch with the girls in the UK on a roof terrace, there’s a style to suit every occasion. A fun, quirky clutch won’t date either, so it's a versatile addition to your wardrobe to bring out year after year. The humble summer clutch isn't just reserved for the daytime: pair it with your evening mini dress for a contrasting texture or standout colour.

We've been swooning over influencer Yasmin Devonport's clutch collection (well, the entire handbag collection if we're being completely honest), and have taken inspo from her. From classic raffia styles to standout, statement pieces, it entirely depends on your occasion and personal style too.

We’ve rounded up the top 12 summer clutches for you to invest in.

1/ 12 Citrus Punch Clutch Aquazzura The Details Crafted from woven raffia Give your accessories a citrus punch with this fun Aquazzura number. Style with a zesty lemon coloured dress and raffia wedges to tie your look together. £725.00 AT AQUAZZURA 2/ 12 Eos Beaded Marbled Acrylic Clutch Cult Gaia The Details Composition: 100% Acrylic Cult Gaia is our go-to brand for a quirky, standout bag style. We love the blue marble finish on this acrylic clutch, and the mixed sized beaded edge gives it an added interest. £289.00 AT NET-A-PORTER 3/ 12 Raffia Bow Clutch Anya Hindmarch The Details Dimensions: 15 cm x 21 cm x 5 cm

A classic raffia bag is an essential for a summer wardrobe, and it’s not reserved for an oversized tote. We love the cute frayed edge bow on this style. £345.00 AT ANYA HINDMARCH 4/ 12 La Pochette Rond Carré Leather Clutch Bag Jacquemus The Details Composition: 100% leather with 100% cotton lining For a chic, simple option we love this plain Jacquemus clutch with its asymmetric side embellishments. Style with mixed metal jewellery for a complimentary finish. £805.00 AT SELFRIDGES 5/ 12 Avenue Pouch Jimmy Choo The Details Composition: 100% canvas with 100% leather trim Nothing feels more summery than a bold, bright bag and it's an easy way to inject some colour into your outfit. Style with an all white outfit for a pop of colour, or opt for a coral dress for a dopamine dressing style.

£575.00 AT JIMMY CHOO 6/ 12 Raffia Clutch Bag Reiss The Details Composition: 100% Cotton If minimalism is more your style, opt for an all-black raffia clutch. This Reiss number is the perfect addition for a sleek finish to any look. £98.00 AT REISS 7/ 12 Noix de Coco Embroidered Appliquéd Canvas Clutch Olympia Le-Tan The Details Exclusive to Net-a-Porter To really embrace summer’s return, look no further than Olympia Le-Tan. Their graphic tropical printed piece instantly transports us to a beach, all you need to top it off is a piña colada in hand.

£1,600.00 AT NET-A-PORTER 8/ 12 Clutch Bag With Metal Handle Zara The Details Dimensions: 22 x 32 x 11 cm Zara is our go-to high street brand when it comes to a statement bag. We love the gold finish on this raffia style and its rigid metal handle for something different. £59.99 AT ZARA 9/ 12 Tokyo Clutch DeMellier The Details Woven raffia effect and smooth cowhide leather

An envelope clutch is a timeless classic style and key in any capsule wardrobe. This raffia version is perfect for summer and the black leather piping gives an expensive feel. £285.00 AT DEMELLIER 10/ 12 Framed Clutch - Raffia COS The Details Composition: Shell: 100% paper. Lining: 100% recycled cotton COS’s neutral raffia clutch was this season’s must-have piece - we love this red iteration for a bright coloured alternative. £65.00 AT COS 11/ 12 Medium Two-Tone Sisal Clutch Sensi Studio The Details Exclusive to Net-a-Porter With its two tone geometric design and slouchy silhouette, this Sensi Studio bag ticks every box for us - there’s a reason we’ve seen it all over our Insta feeds. £375.00 AT NET-A-PORTER 12/ 12 Raffia Clutch Bag Aspinal of London The Details Dimensions: 5.5 x 9.25 x 1.6 This striped raffia clutch with white leather trim will become a core, timeless staple in your wardrobe that you’ll be reaching for year after year. £395.00 AT ASPINAL OF LONDON

How we chose:

Aesthetic: Summer clutch bags need to feel more wearable than an evening clutch bag, so I've tried to pick a range of pieces that feel chic, wearable and suitable for summer.

Price: I've selected items from a wide range of price points to try and suit most budgets, without compromising on quality.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Style Writer, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds.

