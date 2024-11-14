All the AW pieces we love at Hobbs right now

Autumn/winter 2024 is officially here, and with it, the need for a wardrobe refresh fit for the season's chillier weather. This time of year, investing in enduring, well-crafted pieces that transcend fleeting trends is a must, and Hobbs is a go-to for everything a sophisticated winter wardrobe requires.

The British brand is cherished for its refined designs, balancing timeless elegance with the right dose of modernity. Known for combining sumptuous fabrics with impeccable tailoring, Hobbs delivers versatile staples that adapt seamlessly from boardroom to brunch, and from crisp winter strolls to festive soirées. From its iconic coats and cosy knitwear to evening dresses for every occasion, Hobbs is an ode to enduring British style.

This season's standouts? The Livia Wool Coat in a trending yet timeless deep berry hue, and the Gaskell co-ord that oozes contemporary chic - essential pieces embody the label's harmonious blend of seasonal trends with year-round appeal.

These are my autumn/winter wardrobe must-haves from Hobbs’ new-in collection.

How We Chose:

: I used my fashion expertise to pick out a variety of pieces that are either timeless, fit current seasonal fashion trends, or both. Occasion: As the AW season is filled to the brim with different events from office parties to winter walks, I've tried to pick out pieces to suit all occasions

Nova Waistcoat A clean-cut waistcoat is a must-have in every fashion editor's wardrobe, and this piece is perfect for AW24. I love the bold red colourway combined with the flattering feminine silhouette for a touch of statement chic. £199.99 AT HOBBS

Peckworth Coat with Wool Hobbs embodies its British heritage through this timeless 'Prince of Wales' checkered coat. A double-breasted silhouette, midi length and a waist belt - this limited edition piece will be your go-to outerwear piece for years to come. £389.00 AT HOBBS

Eastnor Cotton Stripe Jumper A Breton-striped knit is essential in any classic yet contemporary wardrobe. The retro-infused design has cemented its status as a must-have, surpassing trend cycles every year. £110.00 AT HOBBS

Sabina Jewelled Mary Janes Ditch the heels for your soirées this season, because the comfortable flat is still the party shoe of choice for fashion editors, celebrities and influencers alike. A black pair with silver diamantes is the ultimate pair to take you from winter to summer, whatever the occasion. £139.00 AT HOBBS

Mary Velvet Dress This ultra-elegant dress oozes femininity from head to toe. I love the flattering fitted shape complete with metallic frill trims for an added touch of glamour. £199.99 AT HOBBS

Livia Wool Coat Dark berry hues are undeniably the trend of the season, but this coat is guaranteed to stand the test of time. Featuring a collared neckline, notch lapels and made from 100% wool, this cosy-chic outerwear piece is a true gem. £379.00 AT HOBBS

Aimee Velvet Top A contender for my favourite piece of the collection, this elegant top has an uber-luxe feel thanks to the elegant V-neck cut and velvet finish. I love the versatility of this piece, which will be equally as chic with statement trousers or a simple pair of jeans. Finish with a pair of dazzling silver earrings for the ultimate party season look. £79.00 AT HOBBS

Gaskell Co-Ord Wool Cotton Skirt There’s nothing I love more than when a piece of clothing is available as a matching set. A co-ord allows maximum versatility to swap and change to create different looks, or thrown on as a set for those ‘I don’t know what to wear’ days, whilst still looking effortlessly put-together. This grey skirt gives major Princess of Wales vibes, especially when paired with the matching knit. £139.00 AT HOBBS

Gaskell Co-ord Wool Cotton Jumper The matching jumper to the Gaskell skirt is a must-have. I love the high-neck and turn-up cuffs for added interest, making this staple piece anything but boring. Whether it's for a walk, a work event or a pub lunch, this piece will be your go-to for every possible occasion this autumn/winter. £129.00 AT HOBBS

Why you should trust me:

Lauren is Hello! Fashion’s resident Fashion and Lifestyle writer, covering all things fashion and lifestyle - from the latest celebrity trends to bridal fashion, influencer street style to the best pieces to shop this season. You’ll also find her trying out the latest fashion trends every month, interviewing industry moguls for our Fashion Insider series, and finding the chicest things to do in London.

We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner Hobbs. Our team of expert editors and writers has independently selected the inclusions for this promotional piece. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.