Lily Collins wore these Parisian-style earrings that are on sale for Black Friday

As one of Netflix's most popular series, Emily in Paris fans are equally as enraptured by the relationships between Emily, played by Lily Collins, Alfie and Gabriel (played by Lucien Laviscount and Lucas Bravo respectively) as they are by the outfits.

Known for her work on Sex and the City and The Devil Wears Prada, the show's renowned costume designer Patricia Field established Emily's signature style from a vibrant mix of Parisian-inspired looks with an eclectic twist for seasons one and two, and has since been succeeded by Marylin Fitoussi who has overseen wardrobe for season three onwards.

If you're looking to steal Emily's style, the American marketing exec with an enviable designer wardrobe has repeatedly worn pieces from affordable jewellery brand Ottoman Hands. Despite being a go-to for the Paris-dwelling style icon, the brand actually originates from this side of the channel.

It was founded by Deniz Gurdal, who started selling her designs at Portobello Market in 2010. "A fashion buyer happened to be at the market and after being impressed with my designs she offered to launch my collection in Topshop," explains Deniz, "this wonderful opportunity was the beginning of a fairytale journey from market stall, to an established global brand."

Ottoman Hands specialises in handcrafted, sustainable jewellery made from recycled metals and semi-precious gemstones, inspired by Deniz' Turkish heritage. The range of earrings, bracelets, rings and necklaces have an antique aesthetic with a contemporary twist.

The label has just launched its Black Friday sale, with many of the exact items Lily Collins wears in the show included with a generous sale discount.

No code is required, and all products are listed at the discounted prices, plus there are flash sales of up to 60% off selected items onsite for Cyber Weekend.

Noa Emerald Drop Earrings Ottoman Hands The Details Composition: 21ct gold plated recycled brass with semi-precious gemstones As worn in Season 4 Episode 4, Emily pairs these elegant rectangular drop earrings featuring gleaming emerald stones with a chic printed ruffled blouse and an updo. Handmade with luxe gemstones set within a textured gold mould, they'll make a statement at any festive party. As emerald is my birthstone, also on my list are the matching cocktail ring and pendant. Was £95.00 now £71.25

Aristea Pearl and Gold Bead Hoop Earrings Ottoman Hands The Details Composition: 21ct gold plated recycled brass with freshwater pearls Emily wears these glamorous hoops with a classic Breton top and high pony in Season 2 Episode 7. Hand-set with lustrous pearls, these hoop earrings will add a vintage, boho feel. While pearls never go out of style, I enjoy how the updated and quirky shape of this pair adds a new take on the trend. Was £59.00 now £44.25

Tesoro Chain Drop Earrings Ottoman Hands The Details Composition: 21ct gold plated recycled brass Emily wears these three-tiered gold drop earrings in the first episode of Season 2, pairing them with a striking lime green and pink outfit. While my personal style focuses more on neutrals like navy, black and grey, gold hoops remain one of my go-to accessories, and the hand-hammered texture and drop design of this pair brings an artisan charm to the look, proving that anyone can take a style cue from Emily Cooper. Was £40.00 now £30.00

Jale Gold Hoop Earrings Ottoman Hands The Details Composition: 21ct gold plated recycled brass Emily wears these small hoop earrings crafted with 21ct gold plating in Season 2 Episode 3, pairing them with a quilted bomber, E initial necklace and red lace dress. With their interesting filigree detail, this pair will add edge to any of my everyday looks, whether I'm channelling Emily's eclecticism or keeping things more pared back for the office. Was £32.00 now £24.00

With more than a decade of experience in fashion media, I have a strong market knowledge of fashion brands, trends and product.

