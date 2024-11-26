Lily Collins wore these Parisian-style earrings that are on sale for Black Friday

As one of Netflix's most popular series, Emily in Paris fans are equally as enraptured by the relationships between Emily, played by Lily Collins, Alfie and Gabriel (played by Lucien Laviscount and Lucas Bravo respectively) as they are by the outfits.
Known for her work on Sex and the City and The Devil Wears Prada, the show's renowned costume designer Patricia Field established Emily's signature style from a vibrant mix of Parisian-inspired looks with an eclectic twist for seasons one and two, and has since been succeeded by Marylin Fitoussi who has overseen wardrobe for season three onwards.
If you're looking to steal Emily's style, the American marketing exec with an enviable designer wardrobe has repeatedly worn pieces from affordable jewellery brand Ottoman Hands. Despite being a go-to for the Paris-dwelling style icon, the brand actually originates from this side of the channel.
It was founded by Deniz Gurdal, who started selling her designs at Portobello Market in 2010. "A fashion buyer happened to be at the market and after being impressed with my designs she offered to launch my collection in Topshop," explains Deniz, "this wonderful opportunity was the beginning of a fairytale journey from market stall, to an established global brand."
Ottoman Hands specialises in handcrafted, sustainable jewellery made from recycled metals and semi-precious gemstones, inspired by Deniz' Turkish heritage. The range of earrings, bracelets, rings and necklaces have an antique aesthetic with a contemporary twist.
The label has just launched its Black Friday sale, with many of the exact items Lily Collins wears in the show included.
No code is required, and all products are listed at the discounted prices, plus there are flash sales of up to 60% off selected items onsite for Cyber Weekend.
Lily Collins' exact Ottoman Hands jewellery worn in Emily in Paris
