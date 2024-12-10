Zodiac Gift Guide: Best gifts for Sagittarians 2024

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zodiac Gift Guide: Best gifts for Sagittariuses 2024
Digital Cover wish-list

From skiwear to luxury travel essentials, discover our gallery of gifts set to delight any adventurous Sagittarius

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Sagittarius, the Zodiac’s fiery adventurer, craves freedom and exploration - making them especially fun to shop for. Ruled by Jupiter, these archers are optimistic, honest, and brimming with wanderlust. They are born storytellers, thriving on new experiences, socialising, and deep philosophical debates. If a Sagittarius wants a quick chat, best clear the schedule.

Sagittarians adore travel, spontaneity, and big-picture dreaming. When the chance arises to jet off to the Alps or road trip around the USA, rest assured a Sagittarius will jump at the chance. 

Like all Zodiac signs, they have their quirks. Beware the bluntness of a Sagittarius - they aren't known for their pussyfooting. Similarly, routine and clinginess are their kryptonite; they need space to roam. They’re the friend who’ll book a last-minute trip, inspire wild ideas, and keep you chortling along the way - bringing the party with them whenever they go.

Famous Sagittarians include Miley Cyrus, Rita Ora, Taylor Swift and Zoe Kravitz - all of whom love a touch of rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle and the chaos involved. 

With their endless curiosity and infectious energy, Sagittarians are incredibly fun to buy gifts for. Anything to do with travel and freedom are automatic hits. Think ‘gorpcore’ essentials (perfect for Hackney hipsters) luxurious luggage sets and staples from adventure-led fashion brands such as The North Face and Arc'teryx. A bold yet brilliant dose of Collina Strada, Chopova Lowena of Charles Jeffrey Loverboy wouldn’t go amiss either. 

Forget playing it safe. This is your time for your shopping skills to shine. Discover the best gifts for out-going, outstanding Sagittarians below.

  • Caro Ski Jacket

    Goldbergh

    Adventurous Sagittarians are set to hit the slopes en masse this ski season - so a new jacket will never go amiss. Goldbergh's 'Caro' jacket is a lesson in luxury, complete with a soft silver hue, down-feather filling, a quilted exterior and a water-repellent finish.

  • Chalet Merino Wool Knitted Pant

    Perfect Moment

    Crafted from 100 per cent merino wool, Perfect Moment's striking chalet pants are ideal for post-slope relaxing. Consider us starry-eyed.

  • Nyssa Puffer Duffel Bag

    Rains

    Travel is always on the brain for Sagittarians, meaning a spacious, stylish weekend bag is essential. Rains' space-age duffle caught our eye, thanks to its lightweight, padded appeal and metallic hue.

  • Rouge Pur Couture Renovation Lipstick - N6

    Yves Saint Laurent

    Bold characters require a bold lip - it's that simple. YSL beauty reigns supreme in the lipstick department, and this rich, satin crimson hue is set to command attention at any festive party.

  • The New York Times Explorer. 100 Dream Trips Around the World (Hardback)

    Barbara Ireland

    The New York Times Explorer: 100 Dream Trips Around the World is a beautifully curated hardcover book showcasing extraordinary travel destinations. Featuring stunning photography and engaging narratives, it offers travel-lovers unique itineraries, cultural insights, and inspiration for dream adventures, spanning serene landscapes, bustling cities, and remote wonders from across the globe. Add to bag.

  • St Christopher Charm Necklace

    Aspinal of London

    Did we mention Sagittarians like to travel? Grant them the gift of protection with a charming pendant depicting St Christopher to guide them on their adventures. Handcrafted from 18 karat gold vermeil layered over sterling silver, this jewel honours the patron saint of travellers and protection, flanked by the words 'St Christopher Protect Us'.

  • Small Check Travel Pouch

    Burberry

    Showcasing Burberry's iconic Nova check, this small yet mighty pouch will become your hero piece when jetting off. Perfect for adding a touch of luxury to and housing your makeup collection.

  • Chunky Ears Beanie

    Charles Jeffrey

    Unleash your wild side with a kitschy-cute animal beanie courtesy of beloved British designer Charles Jeffrey. A chunky knit with adorable ears, this piece will grant you icon status among the fashion crowd.

  • Daydreaming Travel Journal

    Papier

    Jot, scribble and document your colourful journey with Papier's whimsical travel diary - the perfect gift for those suffering from a serious case of wanderlust. 

  • Carry On Essential Cabin Suitcase 54.6cm

    July

    This uber-chic khaki cabin suitcase by July is a sleek 54.6cm travel companion. Durable and lightweight, it features a spacious interior, smooth wheels, and an ergonomic handle ideal for transporting your out-of-office attire.  

