I shop hidden gems for a living – here’s the best Black Friday deals for Adidas trainers

With Black Friday well and truly upon us, it can be quite overwhelming to know where to start. I would always recommend buying pieces that you really want, rather than buying things just because they’re discounted.

One thing at the top of my list to purchase during Black Friday is a new pair of Adidas trainers. With so many colourways and styles, I tend to opt for more neutral tones as I know they’ll easily work in my wardrobe and can be worn with a number of different outfits.

However, I have recently been eyeing up the brighter styles to inject some colour into my wardrobe and think I might seize my chance and invest in a pair. The good thing about Black Friday is that so many places have such heavy discounts, so if the colourway you’re looking for isn’t in stock at one retailer, have a shop around as you might find them elsewhere.

© MEGA I love how Hailey has styled her Adidas trainers

The Samba took the top spot for the cult trainer to have in 2022, and their popularity has only spiralled since then. Spotted on celebs such as Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, they’re a must-have every day trainer for every wardrobe. Wales Bonner did a collab with Adidas, and their popularity has sparked a resurgence in their sister styles such as Speizel’s and Gazelle’s.

We’ve rounded up the best places to shop your Adidas styles from.

How we chose:

All trainers below are new or classic colourways released by Adidas of the cult-adored shoe. I used my fashion expertise to explain how these trainer designs are on trend for right now, will be in the future or are timeless.

I own more than one pair of Samba's and Spezial's and can attest to their comfort and stylishness. During Black Friday, I definitely plan on investing in more as they're a go-to style for my every day wardrobe.

All trainers featured in my round-up are part of a Black Friday promotion from a number of different retailers.

Handball Spezial Trainers Adidas The Details Free standard delivery on orders over £70 Editor's note: At the top of my Adidas wishlist is a basic colourway that I can style with a number of different outfits. I have a very minimalist wardrobe with a lot of blacks, whites, greys and browns, so this grey and white pair will slot in perfectly.

£65.00 (SAVE 28%) AT OFFICE

Gazelle Shoes Adidas The Details £3.99 for standard delivery or free for adiClub members Editor's note: While blue is brighter than a grey or black, its still a very wearable colour and can be easily slotted into an every day wardrobe. I'd style it with black jeans and an oversized knit for a casual yet chic look.

£63.75 (SAVE 25%) AT ADIDAS

Adidas Originals Gazelle Indoors Women's Adidas The Details Free standard delivery on orders over £80 Editor's note: This pair are a style for the maximalist - their contrasting yellow and pink colourway make for a great statement addition to add to any trainer collection.

£65.00 (SAVE 28%) AT SIZE?

adidas Originals Samba trainers Adidas The Details Free standard delivery on orders over £40 Editor's note: Bright colours aren't for me, however I could definitely be swayed by this pair. The white shoe slightly tones down the red stripe, and is just a subtle inject of colour into an outfit.

£81.00 (SAVE 14%) AT ASOS

BRMD - Trainers Adidas The Details Free standard delivery on orders over £35 Editor's note: I love the contrasting green two tone on this pair. The mint gives a softer feel and easier for you to style with more outfits than if they were a bright green.

£67.00 (SAVE 26%) AT ZALANDO

Adidas Gazelle Indoor Adidas The Details Free standard delivery on orders over £150 Editor's note: I love the muted tones of these trainers. I'd style them with jeans and a crisp shirt layered under a vest with similar hues for a coherent finish.

£59.00 (SAVE 36%) AT END.

Adidas Originals Gazelle Indoors Women's Adidas The Details Free standard delivery on orders over £80 Editor's note: Green has been a huge colour recently andI don't predict its departure any time soon. I love this deeper, forest green hue and would style them with a monochrome outfit for a pop of colour.

£65.00 (SAVE 28%) AT SIZE?

Adidas Gazelle Indoor Adidas The Details Free standard delivery on orders over £70 Editor's note: I love the retro feel of these Gazelles. Their bold colourway makes them a real statement piece and will attract so many compliments.

£59.99 (SAVE 38%) AT FOOTLOCKER

Gazelle Trainers Adidas The Details Free standard delivery on orders over £70 Editor's note: If you're on the hunt for a simple, white trainer, seize the chance to buy a pair while Black Friday is on. Its versatility means they'll be easily styled with any outfit and will be a shoe you'll reach for day after day.

£70.00 (SAVE 18%) AT OFFICE

Samba OG mesh, suede and leather sneakers Adidas The Details Free standard delivery on orders over £300 Editor's note: I love the oversized tongue on these trainers. It will set you apart and make you stand out from the other Samba girlies, and the simple colourway will slot into any wardrobe.

£70.00 (SAVE 30%) AT NET-A-PORTER



Why you should trust me:

Chloe Gallacher is H! Fashion’s Style Writer, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds. Finding luxe-looking pieces on the high street is my forte and I love finding those hidden gems that look so much more expensive than they are.