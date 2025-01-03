Despite ‘inclusivity’ becoming a major buzzword in the fashion world, finding long trousers remains a tall order.

Finding clothes that fit as a tall person is a constant struggle. Mini dresses risk overexposure, jeans never cover the ankles, and long-line skirts or floor-skimming trousers constantly fall short - literally.

While being tall is great (e.g. being able to see at concerts and reaching the top shelf) it seems that tall ranges lag behind petite and plus-size offerings, leaving many desperately seeking that perfectly proportioned pair of trousers. At 5’10 (and a bit) you have my complete sympathy.

© Dave Benett Tall queen Elizabeth Debicki stands at 6'3

Well, my willowy friends, I’ve got news for you. Having gathered my expert knowledge on leisurely picks for lofty-heighted ladies, I’ve curated the ultimate list of the best trousers for tall women - tried and tested by yours truly.

May I present to you a full, cohesive breakdown of the top trousers we trialled, including how to style them and my honest thoughts. Rest assured, there are plenty of stellar options out there for your stylish self to choose from.

Best trousers for tall women tried and tested:

Vida Low Rise Pant Reformation Crafted from a heavyweight crepe fabric, Reformation's 'Vida' trousers certainly boast great quality. The low-rise fit is ideal for those craving a slightly Noughties edge, while the straight-leg silhouette is highly flattering. Although not the longest pair I tried, these timeless trousers are perfect for in-office wear, making them a sleek and versatile pick for those in favour of low-slung silhouettes. Classic with a luxe Y2K twist. £198.00 AT REFORMATION

Cinnamon Tall Trouser in Black Omnes A more affordable option for those seeking the ideal pair of office-to-afters trousers, Omnes' 'Cinnamon Tall Trousers' are one of the most comfortable options I tried. Featuring the longest leg length out of all trousers tested, these delightfully soft-touch trousers are made from draping LENZING™ Lyocell which uses sustainably grown wood using a closed loop system. Note, the fit is very high-waisted and tighter around the stomach, so I'd personally recommend for those with narrower hips. £59.00 AT OMNES

Straight Sweatpants Hollister Over the Christmas period, you would have been hard-pressed to pry these Hollister sweatpants off my body. Deliciously cosy and the perfect length, these drawstrings bottoms saw me through the silly season with ease. Although the cotton-polyester construction may not promise the longest lifespan for these tracksuits, they are my new best friends for slouchy days at home and long-haul flights.



£25.17 AT HOLLISTER

Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans Reformation I've never been a big blue jeans kinda girl. Yes, it's a cardinal sin for someone who works in the fashion industry, but I've always favoured black colourways over light-wash alternatives. However, Reformation's 'Cary' jeans have somewhat converted me. These luxurious slacks are a sophisticated take on blue jeans, primed for days when chic comfort on on the sartorial menu. Their higher price tag is reflected by the jeans' quality, being made from 57 per cent Regeneratively Grown Cotton and 43 per cent TENCEL™ Lyocell. Sustainable and suitable for when tracksuits are off the agenda. Oh, and they make your bum look great. £168.00 T REFORMATION

Low-Rise Dark Wash Flare Jeans Hollister I'll let you into a little secret. Sometimes, I feel a certainly pressure to dress like a classic fashion journalist - 'Old Money' glam à la Tatler if you will. Yet, my personal aesthetic doesn't quite slot into this box. However, when armed with a pair of Hollister's perfect-fitting, leg-lengthening jeans, an Afghan coat and pointed Y2K kitten heel boots, I have a fighting chance. These low-rise beauties are ideal for those craving a Seventies twist. Flares might not be 'in' at present, but knowing the trends cycle, they'll be back and better than ever in no time at all. And when they do, these will be the first pair I reach for. £39.95 AT HOLLISTER

