Year of the Snake: What to buy in 2025 to scale up your wardrobe

And just like that, the fashion world is drawing the curtain on another year of viral trends, stand-out style moments and runway spectacles.

While many look back in nostalgia at what the past twelve months had in store, others look forward. One trend we’ve noticed on the tip of the industry’s tongue? Snake print - and all thanks to the famed Chinese calendar.

2025 is considered the Year of the Snake in the Chinese zodiac, which follows a 12-year cycle. Each year in the cycle is associated with an animal sign, and 2025 marks the return of the Snake, the sixth sign.

The zodiac is rooted in ancient Chinese culture and aligns with the lunar calendar, meaning the year of the Snake begins on February 17. The Snake symbolises wisdom, intuition, and transformation. People born under this sign are believed to be analytical, resourceful, and graceful. The serpent’s influence in 2025 encourages self-reflection, adaptability, and strategic decision-making for personal and professional growth.

Hence why we’re already making a note of our favourite snake-themed buys to snag.

© Getty Miu Miu Aw15

© Getty Chloé AW15 © Getty Gucci SS23

Thankfully, reptile prints have a long, fruitful fashion history. Brands from Gucci to Miu Miu and Tom Ford have experimented with the suave pattern, sending snake print statement pieces down their year-round runways.

As a result, across the years, snake print has materialised as a symbol of power, sensuality, and exoticism, making the design a moodboard staple for high fashion houses.

Inspired by snakeskin's natural patterns, the aesthetic originally gained popularity in the 1970s during the rise of bohemian and disco styles. Revived in the 1990s and 2010s, snake print remained a bold statement, hitting the high street via brands such as Topshop, Cos and H&M. As for today? Well, snake-themed pieces only continue to grow in popularity - meaning 2025 is set to be a stylish year indeed.

Discover what to buy before we head into the Year of the Snake and treat yourself to some wardrobe-rattling scoops.

What to buy to celebrate the Year of the Snake:

Multicolour Iyana Snake Print Leather Coat Whistles Turn heads this season with a striking snake print courtesy of Whistles. Crafted from luxurious leather, this piece will see you through winter in the utmost style. £349.00 AT WHISTLES

All Over Moon Snake-Print Maxi Dress Marine Serre A Marine Serre must-have, this beautiful number featuring an all-over snake print is a true show-stopper. Pair yours with a fur coat and heeled point-toe boots for maximum impact. £369.00 AT MYTHERESA

Simona Shoulder Bag Khaite Khaite's 'Simona Shoulder Bag' is a sophisticated, playful design featuring smooth leather, a curved shape, and elegant handles. The perfect luxury accessory for sprucing up your everyday. £1,680.00 AT MYTHERESA

The Hustler Jeans Mother Step out in style thanks to Mother's dazzling animal print jeans. A flared silhouette and a cropped length will lengthen the leg and command attention. £265.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Snake-Effect Kitten Shoes Complete with a coquettish kitten heel and a spotlight-stealing print, these affordable pumps are ideal for date night. Y2K perfection. £22.99 AT MANGO

Harris Reed Coiled Serpent Ring Missoma Harris Reed knows a thing or two about flair. This stunning serpent ring will instantly enhance your stack, bringing an element of fun to your forever jewellery box. £105.00 AT MISSOMA

Cerem Jacket Isabel Marant A luxury piece to invest in for timeless wear, Isabel Marant's 'Cerem' bomber jacket is a charming blend of Sixties sass with modern design. Pair yours with some straight-leg jeans or a 90s-inspired midi skirt and allow the compliments to roll in. £1,485.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Snake-Effect Leather Ballet Flats Cos Cos' snake-print ballet pumps have been firmly etched in our brains. Ideal for pairing with jeans, these practical pumps are chic and striking in equal measure. £105.00 AT H&M

Toiletpaper Mirror Seletti Seletti homeware is a personal favourite of mine, and this affordable mirror is set to ignite your interior design skills in no time. Infuse your home with character courtesy of this snake-clad piece, featuring a captivating graphic finish. £50.00 AT SELETTI

How we chose: Featuring a range of fashion and homeware, this collection of viper-themed goodies will tickle any style-savvy shopper this season.

Price range: Snake print tends to teeter on the more lavish end of the price scale, due to the print mainly being cut from leather. However, we've made to sure to include a handful of pieces around the £100 mark.

