Year of the Snake: What to buy in 2025 to scale up your wardrobe

And just like that, the fashion world is drawing the curtain on another year of viral trends, stand-out style moments and runway spectacles.
While many look back in nostalgia at what the past twelve months had in store, others look forward. One trend we’ve noticed on the tip of the industry’s tongue? Snake print - and all thanks to the famed Chinese calendar.
2025 is considered the Year of the Snake in the Chinese zodiac, which follows a 12-year cycle. Each year in the cycle is associated with an animal sign, and 2025 marks the return of the Snake, the sixth sign.
The zodiac is rooted in ancient Chinese culture and aligns with the lunar calendar, meaning the year of the Snake begins on February 17. The Snake symbolises wisdom, intuition, and transformation. People born under this sign are believed to be analytical, resourceful, and graceful. The serpent’s influence in 2025 encourages self-reflection, adaptability, and strategic decision-making for personal and professional growth.
Hence why we’re already making a note of our favourite snake-themed buys to snag.
Thankfully, reptile prints have a long, fruitful fashion history. Brands from Gucci to Miu Miu and Tom Ford have experimented with the suave pattern, sending snake print statement pieces down their year-round runways.
As a result, across the years, snake print has materialised as a symbol of power, sensuality, and exoticism, making the design a moodboard staple for high fashion houses.
Inspired by snakeskin's natural patterns, the aesthetic originally gained popularity in the 1970s during the rise of bohemian and disco styles. Revived in the 1990s and 2010s, snake print remained a bold statement, hitting the high street via brands such as Topshop, Cos and H&M. As for today? Well, snake-themed pieces only continue to grow in popularity - meaning 2025 is set to be a stylish year indeed.
Discover what to buy before we head into the Year of the Snake and treat yourself to some wardrobe-rattling scoops.
What to buy to celebrate the Year of the Snake:
How we chose: Featuring a range of fashion and homeware, this collection of viper-themed goodies will tickle any style-savvy shopper this season.
Price range: Snake print tends to teeter on the more lavish end of the price scale, due to the print mainly being cut from leather. However, we've made to sure to include a handful of pieces around the £100 mark.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.