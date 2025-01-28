Year of the Snake: The best fashion collections to shop this Lunar New Year

January 29 marks the first new moon of the lunar calendar in Chinese culture and this year it’s all about the snake.
Every fashion lover knows that snake print on a whole is by far one of the chicest designs to ever grace the industry, H! Fashion’s Tania Leslau explains: “While many look back in nostalgia at what the past twelve months had in store, others look forward. One trend we’ve noticed on the tip of the industry’s tongue? Snake print - and all thanks to Chinese New Year.”
Each year fashion’s most notable brands go all out for the occasion, crafting and creating limited-edition collections and keepsakes inspired by the Chinese zodiac symbol of the year.
This year, Bulgari have created a blush pink diamond-set bezel watch while Gucci has overhauled their iconic monogram puffer jacket. All in all, the Year of the Snake is strong in the fashion sphere and these designer collections are an example of just that.
What does the year of the snake mean?
The snake holds a significant place in Chinese culture that symbolises wisdom, intuition, transformation and stealth. It’s said that in Chinese tradition, people born in the spring and summer of a Snake year are the most powerful and positive while those born in the winter period are seen as relatively quiet and submissive.
How we chose the pieces:
Price: The majority of the items in this list are from either a designer brand or mid-luxury brands.
Occasion: Each item in this list is from a specially designed for the Year of the Snake.
