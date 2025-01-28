Year of the Snake: The best fashion collections to shop this Lunar New Year

January 29 marks the first new moon of the lunar calendar in Chinese culture and this year it’s all about the snake.

Every fashion lover knows that snake print on a whole is by far one of the chicest designs to ever grace the industry, H! Fashion’s Tania Leslau explains: “While many look back in nostalgia at what the past twelve months had in store, others look forward. One trend we’ve noticed on the tip of the industry’s tongue? Snake print - and all thanks to Chinese New Year.”

Each year fashion’s most notable brands go all out for the occasion, crafting and creating limited-edition collections and keepsakes inspired by the Chinese zodiac symbol of the year.

This year, Bulgari have created a blush pink diamond-set bezel watch while Gucci has overhauled their iconic monogram puffer jacket. All in all, the Year of the Snake is strong in the fashion sphere and these designer collections are an example of just that.

What does the year of the snake mean?

The snake holds a significant place in Chinese culture that symbolises wisdom, intuition, transformation and stealth. It’s said that in Chinese tradition, people born in the spring and summer of a Snake year are the most powerful and positive while those born in the winter period are seen as relatively quiet and submissive.

Lunar New Year Embroidered Jumper Kenzo Each and every year Kenzo go all out to create an entire capsule capsule dedicated to the Lunar New Year and this year is no different. A favourite this time round has to be the red texture crew neck appliquéd with a snake embellished in gold beads on the front. £550.00 AT KENZO

Embroidered GG Canvas Padded Jacket Gucci Putting a reptile twist on a winter classic, Gucci has overhauled their iconic monogram puffer jacket for the Lunar occasion, adding a pop of colour in the form of tiny red embroidered snake motifs. £ 3,150 AT GUCCI

Embellished Snake Cardigan Tory Burch Launching a limited edition 100% wool cardigan adorned with a large beaded snake wrapping around the entire garment, Tory Burch is paying homage to this year's zodaic sign in sartorial style. £880.00 AT TORY BURCH

Bulgari: Serpenti Seduttori Watch Bulgari Celebrating in true Bulgari style, the famed Italian fashion house has called on their iconic Serpenti motif to create a limited edition Serpenti Seduttori watch in polished stainless steel with a diamond-set bezel and pink mother-of-pearl dial.

£8,150 AT BULGARI

New Year Cargo Tote Bag 26 Coach Coach has given their much-loved canvas tote a ruby red makeover, a colour which symbolises joy, good fortune, and prosperity in Chinese culture. To complete the new iteration, the brand's iconic logo is embroidered across the front in a snake motif. £275.00 AT COACH

Fortune Knotted Bag Charm COS Crafted out of luxe leather and a Yellow Jade stone that symbolises long life, Cos has introduced a new bag charm inspired to bring good fortune, prosperity and new beginnings. £40.00 AT COS

Rouge Dior Dior Complete with limited edition packaging in gold and red, Dior's iconic velvet lipstick in shade Rouge Dior is the ultimate accessory to any Lunar New Year outfit. £39.00 AT DIOR

