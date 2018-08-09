15 girls' bedroom ideas that are fun and easy to create Theme inspiration right this way

There's nothing quite like having your own room decorated just the way you want it, and with our round-up of girls' bedroom ideas, she'll be spoilt for choice. From cool teenage ideas through to fun themed rooms, here are 15 girls' bedroom ideas to get you started…

GALLERY: Get inspiration from the most stylish celebrity nurseries and children's rooms

1. Pink young girl's bedroom

Create a fun bedroom for a young girl by adding playful touches like a rocking toy (like this fox from Cuckooland) and a swinging seat. A small table is a place where she can play, draw and read, while cute pink bunting and wall art add the perfect finishing touches. (Photo: Cuckooland)

Outsunny Macrame Chair, was £85.99 Now £31.99, Aosom

WOW: 43 best egg chairs you need in your life

2. A stylish bedroom for two girls

If you have two girls sharing a bedroom, a bunk bed will be a great space-saver. Keep the walls and furniture muted, but add bright colour pops with accessories. A wall mural or stickers are a design touch they'll love. (Photo: Cuckooland)

Sheppard bunk bed with drawers, £311.49, Wayfair

MORE: The best places to buy affordable bedroom furniture

3. A football girl's bedroom

If she's into footie, why not creating a sporting-themed room? Think football bean bags, goalposts on the wall or perhaps framed shirts for a more grown-up feel.

4. Grown-up teenage girl's bedroom

Create a multi-purpose sanctuary for your teen where she can relax, work, and of course, sleep. A loft bed offers plenty of space underneath for a comfy sofa or desk, while a clothing rail will allow her to show off her favourite clothes. (Photo: IKEA)

Stora loft bed frame, £250, IKEA

MORE: Laura Hamilton reveals how to decorate a cute and fun girls' bedroom

5. A colourful girl's bedroom

A girl's bedroom doesn't have to just be pink and cute; create a cool and colourful space with a geometric mural or wallpaper, adding clashing printed bedding and a rug to complete the look. (Photo: Oak Furniture Land)

6. Princess-themed girl's bedroom

Fairytale-obsessed girls will love this bedding from Harvey Norman, which will make her feel just like a Disney Princess. It even comes with a tiara printed pillowcase! An affordable update for any girls' bedroom.

STORY: 16 modern bedroom ideas you'll love

7. Unicorn-inspired girl's bedroom

Who doesn't love unicorns? Girls young and old will love a mythical unicorn-print duvet set, with gold patterned wallpaper, a shimmering sequin cushion and metallic lampshade adding to the magical look. (Photo: George Home)

Magical unicorn reversible duvet cover, £25, John Lewis & Partners

8. A girl's bedroom with bold colours

Bright and beautiful, mixing shades of cobalt, tangerine, pink and red create a fun yet sophisticated space for older girls and teenagers. Anything goes here, the more colour and patterns the better! (Photo: HomeSense)

9. Multi-purpose girl's bedroom

Her room can double up as a socialising space if you invest in a day bed that will transform into a comfy seating area where she can read, watch TV and hang out with friends. Ideal for older girls when they want to have their friends round. (Photo: Cuckooland)

Hemnes day bed with 3 drawers, £385, IKEA

BUY NOW

GALLERY: 11 small bedroom ideas that are stylish and save space

10. A woodland-inspired girl's bedroom

Animal-lovers can bring the outdoors in with a colourful woodland-inspired wallpaper or wall stickers. A great space for sleep and play, this room also has plenty of storage for all of her favourite toys and games thanks to wall-hanging baskets and colourful boxes. (Photo: IKEA)

11. A Disney-themed girl's bedroom

If she enjoys nothing more than to watch Disney movies and dreams of being a princess like Belle or Cinderella, you can't go wrong with a full-on Disney makeover. Pull out all the stops with this wallpaper from Wilkos, and pare back with plain bedding and accessories. (Photo: Wilkos)

Disney Princess duvet cover, from £14, Dunelm

12. A monochrome girl's bedroom

Older girls won't want to leave this ultra-stylish bedroom, complete with cool monochrome patterned walls and pink colour pops. This multi-purpose room is a grown-up space where she can do her school work, relax and get a good night's sleep. (Photo: IKEA)

13. A cute cat-themed girl's bedroom

Add kitsch accessories to create a playful girl's bedroom. Open shelves offer place for her to display her treasured toys and add fun details like a cat-shaped light, bunny ornaments and cute pom-pom fairy lights. (Photo: Maisons Du Monde)

Talking Tables 3 metre pom pom fairy lights, £10, Amazon

14. A space girl's bedroom

Allow the constellations to lull them to sleep with a super-cool galactic room. Be bold with dark navy or black walls and keep the rest of the room fun with lots of bright accessories.

15. An adventurer girl's bedroom

If you've got a little explorer who would rather be camping out than cosied up in her bedroom, how about bringing the outside in? Try a forest mural on the wall or a breathtaking mountain backdrop.

How about this epic world map mural to keep them entertained?

World map mural, from £100, I Love Wallpaper

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.