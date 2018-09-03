Catherine Zeta-Jones' son Dylan starts university – take a look inside his new bedroom Dylan has enrolled at Brown University in Rhode Island

Catherine Zeta-Jones' son Dylan has hit a lot of milestones this year, from going to prom to travelling around Europe on his own. And now, the 18-year-old has started a new chapter of his life at university. His famous mum couldn’t have been prouder of her first-born, and took to Instagram over the weekend to post a video of Dylan settling into his new bedroom at Brown University in Rhode Island. The black-and-white footage also included Dylan's dad, Hollywood star Michael Douglas, and his younger sister Carys, who was seen hugging her big brother as they said their goodbyes to one another.

Catherine Zeta Jones's son Dylan has a brand new room

It looks like Dylan will settle in just fine in his new bedroom for the next year or so. His room has already been decorated with some personal touches, including a Rolling Stones poster aptly labelled 'Ready Steady Go', and some Union Jack cushions on his bed, and a fluffy rug on the floor. Dylan's family were also seen in the video helping him to unpack and arrange his possessions around the room.

The Hollywood star shared a video of the family helping Dylan unpack

In the footage, Catherine also included some sweet throwback videos of Dylan as a baby and throughout his years, which went down a treat with her followers. "Let the lectures really begin! I love you Dylan. Good luck in the next exciting and enlightening chapter of your life," she wrote in the caption. Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Beautiful video Catherine! Congratulations Dylan! Wishing you all the best," while another said: "I remember the day we dropped my son off to Cardiff University. Don't go watching Toy Story 3 in the next few days you will be an emotional wreck!"

Dylan turned 18 at the beginning of August, and his mum couldn't be prouder. In a recent interview with Town & Country magazine, she opened up about raising her children in the spotlight, and said: "What I instilled in my kids, and I'm very, very proud of it, is manners. There's nothing worse than a privileged kid without manners. I drilled it into them like boot camp."

