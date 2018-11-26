You can now have Christmas dinner in the Downton Abbey house The absolute dream, right?

Ever wanted to play out all of your Downton Abbey fantasies? Live like one of them, flounce around the stately home and feel like you're a real-deal member of the cast? Well, now you can and you can do it *this* Christmas. Experience maestros, Premier Tours, have come up with the frankly genius idea of throwing a Christmas dinner in Highclere Castle in Hampshire, where Downton Abbey is filmed and you can go.

The ultimate Christmas party, the evening experience includes a coach trip to the 5000 acre estate. Upon arrival you'll enjoy some champagne (well of course, darling) and canapes and then have a tour around the incredible reception areas. You'll then take your seat at the fully dressed dining table and enjoy a mega three-course dinner complete with fine wine.

A Downton-themed menu (naturally), for the first course, you will choose between Lady Carnarvon charred salmon and avocado tian leaf salad with Melba toast, or a roasted vegetable terrine with micro cress salad and aioli sauce. For seconds, you can opt for the classic roast turkey breaks, pigs in blankets, roasted fondant potato, Brussel sprouts with chestnuts and carrots or, if you're veggie, you'll enjoy baked goat’s cheese, pine kernels and red onion puree wrapped in filo pastry with watercress foam and extra virgin olive. Fancy, huh?

For those with a sweet tooth and who like a traditional Christmas dessert, you'll be served a classic Christmas pud with stronger brandy butter. The best part of it all, aside from the stately home and delicious sounding grub is the fact that after you've devoured your body weight in delicious festive food, you'll be able to enjoy a performance by a bunch of Christmas carol singers who will stand around the Christmas tree.

Seriously, could this sound ANY dreamier? Well, the bad news is, one ticket will cost you £490. Bah humbug, huh?!