Christmas officially starts today for Kate Middleton's children – details

Christmas has come early for the youngest members of the royal family! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's daughter Princess Charlotte has had her last day of nursery for the year, as Willcocks Nursery School in Kensington have broken up for the holidays.

Charlotte, three, will be able to enjoy a whole extra day with her parents, Prince William and Kate, at home while her older brother Prince George, five, officially ends his term at Thomas's Battersea on Thursday. The children will both go back to school on Tuesday 8 January 2019.

The Cambridges, along with baby Prince Louis, will spend Christmas with the royal family at Sandringham this year. William and Kate usually alternate, sometimes travelling to Berkshire to be with Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton. But this year it has been revealed that the Cambridges will celebrate the festive season in Norfolk. They will be based at their country home, Anmer Hall, which forms part of the Queen's Sandringham Estate.

Christmas is a very traditional affair for the royals; they usually attend a Christmas Day service at St Mary's Magdalene Church followed by lunch at the Queen's home, after which they also tune in to watch the monarch's speech.

Prince Harry and Meghan, who are expecting their first baby, will be spending the holiday in Norfolk too. They may be joined by a special guest – Meghan's mother Doria Ragland – who has also secured an invite from Her Majesty. Doria has previously had tea with the Queen at Windsor ahead of the royal wedding in May and has also formed a close bond with Prince Charles.

Before they head off for Norfolk, the royals will celebrate with their extended family at Buckingham Palace. The Queen traditionally hosts a lunch at her London home in the week before Christmas.

