Best places to live in the UK revealed – does your hometown make the list? Are you surprised any of these made the cut?

Salisbury has been named the best place to live in the UK, just one year after the city was struck by a novichok poisoning attack. The Wiltshire city was thrust into the spotlight when former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned by the nerve agent in March 2018, with another woman – Dawn Sturgess – later dying after coming into contact with a discarded perfume bottle thought to have been used in the attack.

While the cleanup operation continues in parts of the city, the Sunday Times said Salisbury’s "real collective spirit" helped to earn its top spot in its poll of the best places to live in the UK. Commenting on the results, Sunday Times home editor Helen Davies said: "It remains a divinely attractive and welcoming place. It’s handy for coast, countryside and London, and has some of the best schools in the southwest, a great market and it’s very strong culturally too."

Salisbury has been named the best place to live in the UK

As well as crowning the city the UK’s overall best place to live, the newspaper has given a regional breakdown of top locations, with Isle of Dogs taking the honour for London, praised for its reasonable living prices for its zone 2 location. Meanwhile, Dundee takes the crown for Scotland – with the city’s new V&A museum, officially opened by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, sealing its status as a cool and creative place to live. See the top places to live in the UK by region below – does your hometown make the cut?

STORY: How to rejuvenate your home on a budget

Dundee has been crowned Scotland's best place to live

The best places to live in the UK for 2019

The East: Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk

Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk London: Isle of Dogs

Isle of Dogs Midlands: Edale, Derbyshire

Edale, Derbyshire North and Northeast: York, Yorkshire

York, Yorkshire Northern Ireland: Holywood, Co Down

Holywood, Co Down Northwest: Kirkby Lonsdale, Cumbria

Kirkby Lonsdale, Cumbria Scotland: Dundee

Dundee Southeast: Petworth, West Sussex

Petworth, West Sussex Southwest: Topsham, Devon

Topsham, Devon Wales: Crickhowell, Powys

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.