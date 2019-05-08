The special meaning behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal baby reveal location It has played host to major royal events

While it was previously thought that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would host their royal baby photocall in the grounds of Windsor Castle, the wet weather on Wednesday meant the introduction of Prince Harry and Meghan's baby boy was moved indoors to St George's Hall.

The location is a place that no doubt holds fond memories for the couple, as it is where they gathered with their close friends and family following their wedding ceremony, in a reception hosted by Prince Harry's grandmother the Queen. Now, almost one year later, they have returned to the same spot – this time with their newborn son.

Prince Harry and Meghan introduced their baby boy in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle

St George's Hall also hosted Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding reception in October, with the bride's proud dad Prince Andrew sharing photos of how the grand room had been decorated for the occasion, with autumnal foliage and beautiful blooms that fitted perfectly with the lavish red and gold décor. Meanwhile, Prince Harry's father the Prince of Wales hosted his own wedding reception in St George's Hall following his nuptials to the Duchess of Cornwall in 2005.

Now, the royal baby reveal will be another significant event to add to the Hall's rich history, with the photos of new parents Prince Harry, Meghan, and their son taken in the iconic venue.

St George's Hall had to be rebuilt after the Windsor Castle fire in 1992, and features a ceiling studded with the coats of arms of every single Knight of the Garter since the order was founded in 1348. The grand hall also plays host to State Banquets, and may well be where the Queen chooses to host US President Donald Trump for his official state visit in June.

Of course, the venue is also located near to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new home, Frogmore Cottage, where they recently moved into after carrying out months of extensive renovation work including getting a nursery ready for their newborn son, and where they will be spending quality time bonding with their baby boy in the coming months.

