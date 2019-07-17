Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate Duchess of Cornwall's 72nd birthday with gorgeous photo Happy birthday to Camilla!

Kensington Palace has posted a beautiful photo on behalf of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to celebrate the Duchess of Cornwall's 72nd birthday on Wednesday. The throwback picture was taken last month and showed Camilla in Normandy as she attended the Royal British Legion Service of Remembrance. Prince Charles' wife had opted for a French designer, looking radiant in a buttery cream coat dress by Christian Dior. She added a large hat by Philip Treacy.

"Wishing The Duchess of Cornwall a very Happy Birthday today!" Kensington Palace tweeted alongside an emoji of a cupcake and a balloon.

Video: Celebrating the Duchess of Cornwall's 72nd birthday

Over on Clarence House's Twitter, the royal household marked Camilla's day with another beautiful throwback, this time showing the royal in Saint Kitts and Nevis during her tour of the Caribbean in March. Camilla was visiting the Hermitage Plantation House and was snapped walking out of a room, mid-step, wearing a turquoise blue kaftan over a pair of white trousers. "Thank you for all the lovely messages on The Duchess of Cornwall's birthday!" they wrote.

Prince William and Kate's Twitter account shared this gorgeous photo of Camilla

The Queen's official Twitter account, The Royal Family, also reposted the gorgeous snap, writing: "Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Cornwall. The Duchess was born on 17 July 1947 at King's College Hospital, London."

Clarence House also posted a lovely throwback

Prince Charles and Camilla are currently on a visit to Cornwall and Devon. The couple have enjoyed meeting lots of local people and getting stuck into new activities during the trip, which has included stops at the Eden Project and Megavissey. On Tuesday, Camilla even had a go at pasty making during a visit to mark the 50th anniversary of Ginsters Bakery. The Duchess won praise from a Michelin star chef for her crimping technique, despite saying: "I think this is going to be a wibbly-wobbly pasty. With a bit of practice I think I would get the hang of it."

Chris Eden, the only Cornish-born chef to be awarded a Michelin star, said: "It is a real skill that takes a while to get the knack of. It was amazing for her to give it a go. It took me ages to learn how to do it properly so for her to do what she did, she did very well. It was better than my first go."

