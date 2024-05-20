Stacey Solomon baffles fans with 30-hour greenhouse makeover

DIY queen Stacey Solomon can do no wrong but her latest home makeover at Pickle Cottage has left some of her Instagram followers scratching their heads.

The Sort Your Life Out star, 34, showcased her epic before-and-after greenhouse transformation in a new video, unveiling the results of her 30-plus-hour hard work. Stacey – who shares her unbelievable £1.2 million country abode with husband Joe Swash and her children Zachary, Leighton, Rex, Rose, and Belle – expressed how proud she was of the results, transforming the unloved and overgrown space into a cool, Scandi-inspired seating area complete with hanging lampshades, an egg chair and festoon lighting.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon unveils amazing greenhouse makeover

Greenhouse makeover

She wrote: "I DID IT. Brought Pickle Cottage Greenhouse Back To Life… 30 hours in 30 seconds. Honestly this was the hardest painting I’ve EVER done. But it was SO worth it. What do you think? I love it!

"This has been here since we moved in & we’ve grown our tomatoes in it but I was starting to hate going in there & I knew it could be so much more so I needed to sort it out! I cannot even believe the before videos!

"I honestly am so happy with what a bit of paint (and hours and hours of time) can achieve! I Can’t wait to hide in here on a regular basis."

© Instagram Stacey undertook the project solo and spent 30 hours transforming her greenhouse

The greenhouse looked gorgeous with its natural wood and rattan touches, but aside from three large planters and a table topped with plant pots, there was very little space for actual planting.

Mixed reaction

Stacey's followers were perplexed by the star turning her greenhouse into an outdoor seating paradise, pointing out that she was going to be "fried" alive in her egg chair.

© Instagram The bright and airy space is a beautiful oasis - but not ideal for sitting in during the summer

One fan commented: "Ummm have you thought this through!! You can’t sit in a greenhouse and also where are you going to plant everything!!"

"Sorry. But that is not the point of a greenhouse Stacey. But your choice," another said, and a third joked: "Fried egg chair".

Plenty more of the Loose Women star's followers rushed to her defense, however, saying how incredible it was and praising her impeccable taste in interiors and boundless energy.

© Instagram Stacey's greenhouse is decked out with festoon lighting

One fan cooed: "That’s not just a greenhouse, that’s a STACEY SOLOMON GREENHOUSE!! Is there anything you can’t do," while another shared: "Not your average green house. She has made the space her own, its theirs to do as they wish. I think it's absolutely fantastic. Each to their own. Xx"

Green-fingered Stacey's garden

With acres of land for her family to enjoy, we doubt Stacey needs the greenhouse for planting purposes! The amazing property boasts a spacious garden complete with a swimming pool for her five children to splash about in.

© Instagram

The former X Factor contestant is green-fingered and has already set about transforming the space, but admits it's been slower going than her inside interior projects because it's such a massive job.

Opening up about her garden to House Beautiful, Stacey said: "The hardest thing about the garden is that I just don't have the time. It would be my absolute dream to just get out there and make amazing flowerbeds and have a huge greenhouse, but that's a full-time job in itself.

© Instagram Stacey and Joe renovated the pool at their family home

"Rex and I have been growing our vegetables. We started with tomatoes, and last year we added lettuce, carrots and onions to the veg patch. This year, I'm planning on building some raised beds so we can grow more.

"We love growing produce. Rex loves it. I am green-fingered, but I have to accept that at this point in my life, I can't be fully green-fingered. It's hard to dedicate as much time to it as I would like."