Stacey Solomon's stained glass ceiling we never see belongs in a church

Many elements of Stacey Solomon's abode catch our eye, but her recent video shared on her Instagram showed off one part that we never get to see – and it's so regal.

Posting on her Instagram Stories, the mother-of-five was filming the rainstorm from inside the comfort of her dry, cosy kitchen when she panned the camera above, showing off the huge stained glass skylight feature she has in the centre of the ceiling.

The beautiful window, which wouldn't look out of place in a grand cathedral, is circular and has orange and blue tinted glass panes in a stunning pattern, offering plenty of light through to the kitchen area with a multi-coloured hue.

Also seen in the video shared by the 34-year-old TV star, a light hanging from the ceiling with chain detail and clear glass shade added to the rustic theme and matched the stained glass window perfectly.

Stacey, who lives in the home they call Pickle Cottage with her husband Joe Swash and their blended family of five children, recently refurbished her kitchen and opted for a dark theme, which came as a shock to some fans thanks to the huge contracts from before.

Her transformed kitchen is split into two halves with a long kitchen island with chic warm wooden stools with cabinetry featuring space for an eye-level double oven.

In the secondary area of the space, you can see Stacey's dining area with the same black cabinetry in the corner with a chic farmhouse sink and a scalloped jute rug which brightens up the area.

"The kitchen is now black," Stacey penned. "I just went for it! It is the [expletive] it year after all. So here she is. Let me know what you think! Or don’t if you hate it."

Stacey added: "I actually didn’t realise how much cosier and just all-round prettier painting it black would be," she continued. "I was worried it might be harsh and dark but it feels so much more homely and actually feels brighter! I loved the white but omg this is special! So glad I just went for it!".

Meanwhile, the former X Factor star divided her fans when she shared another photo inside her home recently which featured her two pet ducks, Daisy and Delilah.

Stacey shared a photo of the two animals placed on her bed as she explained in the caption: "So our ducks are gorgeous feather girlies & now finally we can name them.

"Honestly, these little duckies have brought so much joy to our lives.

"They're so loving and cuddly and just the most amazing addition to our family! Can't wait to complete Pickle Cottage Pond & maybe adopt some more feathered friends."

However, some shared concerns to Stacey about having the animals inside the home. One person wrote: "Cute but don't they poop on yr bedding?"

Another said: "They definitely must have I wish she would post the reality of having ducks they are so messy and don’t stop pooping everywhere." A third commented: "Not very healthy," and a fourth simply asked: "Why?"

Despite some questions from fans, it's clear that Stacey, who is mum to Zachary, 15, Leighton, 11, Rex, four, Rose, two, and one-year-old Belle, is totally in love with her adorable pets.