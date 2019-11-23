Megan McKenna has revealed her beautiful kitchen makeover, and it's giving us serious interiors envy. The former TOWIE star enlisted the help of Wren Kitchens for the transformation, and the end result is a gorgeous mix of luxury and contemporary design. It seems Megan was as floored by the way it looks as we are, saying: "I still can't believe the kitchen is mine, everything I envisioned has come to life."

With beautiful white countertops and marble flooring that extends throughout the room, even spilling into the open-plan lounging area – complete with a widescreen TV and a lavish velvet sofa – the 27-year-old's new-look kitchen is the epitome of chic.

Megan's new kitchen is beautiful

What’s more, the TV star's kitchen worktops are subtly styled with chic candles, a white kettle and double toaster, and teal high stools add a sharp splash of colour. Megan explained that she opted for a sleek look, and knew Wren's Milano range would deliver. The X Factor Celebrity contestant explained: "I chose the Milano style range because I love that stylish London look, and with this kitchen you get just that! I have loads of people over all the time and I love to cook." The giant kitchen island will certainly help with her love of entertaining!

Megan will have plenty of room to entertain

The singer even revealed that she was able to see a full 3D model of her kitchen before it even came to life. She added: "When I was designing my kitchen, I went into Wren and they [designed] examples on the computer and I saw everything in 3D - which was amazing!"

As for her favourite detail in the stunning new space? Surprisingly, it’s the hob. The X Factor favourite gushed: "My favourite thing in my new kitchen has to be my hob…I always [need] loads of them on. I’d say my speciality dinner would be chicken in a white wine and champagne sauce."

