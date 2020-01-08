5 eco-friendly companies helping you to live more sustainably in 2020

Trying to be more eco-friendly in 2020? Whether you're looking for natural cleaning products, sustainable groceries or plastic-free products, these companies will give you a head start on your New Year's resolution and help you to do your bit to make a difference.

Bower Collective

This newly-launched website helps to tackle plastic waste in the home, with sustainable products that are delivered in either plastic-free packaging or reusable packaging that can be returned and reused. You'll find everything from biodegradable washing powder to bamboo toilet roll, as well as the refillable dispensers to store them in. See more and sign up at bowercollective.com.

MORE: 9 things you can do every day to help the environment and save money

The Good Club

Promising you the chance to save up to 40 per cent on organic and sustainable groceries, Good Club aims to make healthy food more accessible with lower prices, carbon neutral delivery in plastic-free delivery boxes. Members pay £20 annually, and you'll find brands including Biona, Oatly and Pukka to choose from. Find out more at goodclub.co.uk.

Abel and Cole

Not only do they supply organic fruit and vegetable boxes, but Abel and Cole also sell organic meat and sustainable fish, tinned goods and fresh food, drinks and cleaning supplies, which are all delivered with the aim of keeping plastic and carbon emissions to a minimum. Make your order at Abelandcole.co.uk.

READ: The Queen of Clean reveals how to make your natural cleaning products

EcoVibe

Discover eco-friendly alternatives to all your household essentials at EcoVibe, which promises to help you remove plastic from your life without changing your lifestyle. Popular products include everything from compostable bin liners and wooden dish brushes to all-natural sunscreen and plastic-free cleaning sachets. Not only that, but for every order over £30, they will plant a tree in Australia. Visit ecovibe.co.uk for more details.

The Plastic Free Shop

Just as the name suggests, The Plastic Free Shop delivers on everything you need to reduce plastic in your life, featuring cleaning products, natural beauty buys, reusable containers and even bamboo plasters. Shop the full collection at theplasticfreeshop.co.uk.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.