Ayda Williams took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a hilarious Harry Potter reference, and we'll certainly be recreating the moment ourselves once we get home. The Loose Women star uploaded a snap of a huge round wine glass filled with chocolate treats and added the caption: "Ayda and the Goblet of Chocolate Liqueurs." Now that's a home accessory we need to get our hands on!

The glass was positioned on a large wooden table complete with pretty flowers, and in the background of the shot, Ayda's beautiful kitchen could be seen, featuring large, panelled windows and a gorgeous piece of artwork on the wall.

The Williams family have three beautiful homes spread out across the UK and America, one in London, one in Los Angeles and a third in nearby Malibu. In 2018, Ayda's Loose Women co-star Nadia Sawalha visited the happy couple's LA home, and even shared photos of the amazing interiors including a larder, which Nadia said she couldn't resist going into. She also showed off the couple's stunning outdoor swimming pool, while also revealing they have their own housekeeping staff and a chef.

In October, Ayda and Robbie pulled out all the stops for their son Charlie's fifth birthday, and as the youngster opened his presents fans got a look inside the couple's London dining room, where there is a long wooden dining table and a cosy window seat, with a striking portrait hanging on the wall above the fireplace.

As for their Malibu home, the Williams bought their Italian-style villa, which once belonged to Janet Jackson, in July 2018. Boasting four bedrooms, a private swimming pool and huge family room where they can spend time with their young children, it's easy to see why the couple were so charmed by the property.

