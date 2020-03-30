Kate Middleton pictured without engagement ring as she self-isolates at home The Duchess wore her M&S suit at her desk, too

New pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were released on Sunday, as the royal couple pledged their support to mental health initiatives during the coronavirus crisis. And from the portraits, it appears that Kate has taken the decision to remove jewellery in order to reduce spread of the illness – since she was snapped without her sapphire and diamond engagement ring. It seems that the royal has decided to continue wearing her gold wedding band, however.

Kate was pictured without her engagement ring

Kate isn't alone in making this decision – TV stars such as Holly Willoughby and Lorraine Kelly have also revealed they have decided to remove their rings. The Duchess did choose to wear her engagement band for her visit to a NHS 111 call centre earlier in March.

Kate and William visit NHS 111 call centre

Kate also proved she is recycling her favourite outfits for her work-at-home wardrobe, wearing her Marks & Spencer trouser suit in the new pictures. The Duchess could be seen wearing the rose-hued two-piece as she took a phone call with Catherine Roche, CEO of children's mental health organisation Place2Be. It's not known whether the photographs were taken on the same day as the NHS visit or not.

Making an NHS visit earlier in March

Plenty of fans commented on Kate's at-home office look, with one writing: "I wish I could work at home as elegantly as Kate. She's always stunning!" and another adding: "So nice to see them at work inside the palace. A different pace than public greetings. The Duchess is so timelessly elegant."

Royal watchers were also thrilled to get a glimpse at William and Kate's home office setups in the pictures. Kate even has a beautiful collection of Penguin Clothbound Classic books, each individually designed by Corlie Bickford-Smith. Each one, which can be seen stacked neatly together on her office desk, retails at around £11 if you buy them in a bundle of three, for £33.