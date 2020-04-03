Fans spot picture of Prince William and Kate Middleton in royal office The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Norway in 2018

When Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway shared a look inside their royal residence on Thursday, eagle-eyed fans spotted their home office has a portrait of another royal couple on display. Some were surprised to see that a framed photo of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sits on top of a piano in the back of the room alongside a selection of other photos and books.

The portrait was likely a gift presented to Haakon and Mette-Marit the last time they hosted Prince William and Kate on a royal tour. The Cambridges visited Norway in February 2018 when Kate was heavily pregnant with their youngest son Prince Louis, and attended a number of engagements with their Norwegian counterparts. They also gave the King and Queen of Norway a copy of the portrait during their visit.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted a portrait of Prince William and Kate in the background of this photo

A series of photos shared on the Norwegian royal family's official Instagram account on Thursday showed the Crown Prince and Princess sat side-by-side while conducting a video conference at their home due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a stack of books used to prop their laptop up on their wooden desk.

The room has a chic blue colour scheme, with wooden panelling on the lower half of the walls, and artwork and a gold-framed mirror adding the decorative touches. Meanwhile, a dusky blue sofa and chaise longue that tie in with the muted colour scheme can be seen in the background, so the couple could relax when they finish work.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Skaugum in 2018

An open door also offered a glimpse through to another room, which has striking mint green striped walls, with cream carpets and dark wooden furnishings.

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit have lived at Skaugum since December 2003. The farm is situated in Asker municipality, southwest of Oslo and has a history dating back to the Middle Ages. His parents, King Harald and Queen Sonja, previously lived on the estate until 2001.

