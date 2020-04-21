Ant McPartlin must really be a huge fan of the colour blue judging by his gorgeous living room. The Britain's Got Talent star gave fans a rare glimpse inside his £6million Wimbledon home, which he shares with girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett, on Tuesday evening – and it looks so dreamy! His lounge has dark wooden floors that balance perfectly against his panelled walls which are painted a refreshing tone of blue. He even has built-in shelving units – which hold his numerous awards, including a BAFTA – and a door leading out into his hallway painted in the same hue to give the illusion of a much bigger space. The pristine white ceiling pops immaculately against the rest of the room, and the spotlights shine ambient lighting down into the space.

Ant McPartlin's living room is 50 shades of blue

Ant also has a gorgeous complimenting velvet corner sofa in the centre of the room lined with yellow cushions and throws to add a bold colour pop. And there is an orange leather table in the centre of the room, which no doubt doubles as a comfy bench for Ant and Anne-Marie to rest their legs on after talking their dogs for long walks in the park. A matching storage box can be seen at the side of the sofa, filled with magazines.

The Saturday Night Takeaway star and Anne-Marie moved into their home in 2019. It features seven bedrooms, a large media room, an open-plan kitchen and living area - plus an impressive master suite complete with walk-in wardrobe, and an en-suite with a freestanding bath.

Ant and Anne-Marie have been dating since 2018

The peek inside Ant's living space comes as he and presenting partner Declan Donnelly joked about waiting for the football season to restart following its postponement due to COVID-19. The duo shared the image to Instagram and it shows a number of versions of Ant and Dec dressed in Newcastle United football tops impatiently waiting for kick-off, cheering on their home team and even begging in front of the TV. The pair captioned the pic: "Waiting for the football season to restart like..... #nufc."

