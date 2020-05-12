Ben Shephard took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to share a photo of his picturesque garden, and this might be the Good Morning Britain star's most beautiful snap yet! The doting dad's lush green lawn could be seen drenched in sunlight, as could his chic outdoor furniture, which was placed stylishly on a patch of gravel next to the large French windows, surrounded by neat plants. In the centre of the lawn a beautiful sculpture was visible.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ben Shephard reveals his TV guilty pleasure

In his caption, Ben gushed about how much he loved his stripey lawn, writing: "Not messing around but is there anything more satisfying than stripes in a lawn! Yes I’m very aware I’ve hit peak middle age - and quite frankly I couldn’t be happier! #lawncare #grass #middleage."

MORE: Inside Good Morning Britain host Ben Shephard's mindblowing home gym

Ben shared the stunning photo on Instagram

MORE: Ben Shephard reveals personal lockdown low-point with his family

Needless to say, the TV star's fans were just as impressed with his garden as he was, and took to the comment section of Ben's post to say so. One wrote: "Your garden is simply stunning and even better with a stripy lawn." Another added: "Beautiful garden Ben."

This isn't the first time the doting dad has shared a peek into the beautiful outdoor space he shares with wife Annie and their two sons, Jack and Sam. In fact, Ben often shares photos of his garden, which also features an astro football turf, vegetable patches galore and a bench for drinking gin on – not to mention a rabbit palace! There's also a rustic white shed and leafy arches.

Of course, it's not just the grounds that are stunning. Inside the property there is a kitchen complete with an Aga and wood fittings, a living room with a working fireplace and a large kitchen area with French doors and original features.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.