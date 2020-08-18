Ben Shephard's jaw-dropping kitchen inside London family home revealed

Ben Shephard's family home is quite possibly one of the most beautiful celebrity pads we've ever seen. The Good Morning Britain host has shared a look at several areas inside since moving in, and it's his kitchen that we can't get over. Take a tour, with a look at some of the must-haves to recreate his space as your own...

Ben and his family have a candy apple red mixer by KitchenAid which they often use to make homemade ice cream. It's available at John Lewis for £399 and can be used for cake mixes, bread dough or eggs and cream – basically everything you could ever wish for.

KitchenAid mixer, £399, John Lewis

The same post also revealed a large wooden paddle chopping board that Ben and his wife Annie keep leaning against the side of one cupboard. This one from Amazon will set you back just £24.95 and is the perfect shape for prepping food, as well as serving spreads. Think how much better an antipasti would make a games night for your social bubble.

Chopping board, £24.95, Amazon

In a post showing how Ben makes gin-based drinks, he revealed a pair of diamond patterned glasses. Amazon has a set of four with a similar design for just £12.95.

Set of 4 glasses, £12.95, Amazon

When he's not making gin, wine seems to be Ben's second alcoholic drink of choice, and he uses a large glass decanter to serve it. Ikea has a similar size with a curved neck to reduce the risk of spillage and make pouring more practical. What's more, it's currently reduced from £12 to £4.

Wine decanter, £4, Ikea

For Ben's son Jack's 14th birthday, Tipping Point presenter Ben set the table with these gorgeous white and blue side plates to serve up Jack's cupcakes. Wayfair has the exact same design, available for £119.94 for a set of six.

Set of 6 plates, £119.94, Wayfair

