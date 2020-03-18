Ayda Field shares adorable new photo of her daughters – and they have the cutest nickname! The Loose Women star shares four children with husband Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field shared the loveliest photo of her two daughters to Instagram on Wednesday. The Loose Women panellist posted the snap to her Instagram Stories and it showed Teddy, seven, and Colette, one, in matching cream outfits covered in navy blue stars. Their heads were turned away from the camera as they watched TV, and Teddy had her arm wrapped protectively around her younger sister. The former X Factor star captioned the sweet family image: "My two girls… #sistersquad," also adding three pink heart emojis.

WATCH: The heartwarming moment Robbie Williams cradles his newborn baby

Last month, the 40-year-old and her husband welcomed a new addition to their happy family. In a surprise announcement, Ayda shared on Instagram on Valentine's Day that the couple had a new son, Beau. The star posted a photo showing four sets of children's feet – one of which belonged to a tiny baby. In the caption, she wrote: "Spot the difference... On this Valentine's Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way... Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams."

Ayda and Robbie have four children, including daughters Teddy and Coco

Ayda went on: "As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate. We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family #happyvalentinesday #surprise #familyof6 #whodathunkitinthe90s The Williams Family xx." Robbie and Ayda also share son Charlton, who was born in 2014. The couple were married in Beverly Hills in August 2010 after four years of dating, and clearly love being parents.

Although they kept mum about the fact that they were expecting a new arrival, Ayda did hint that they would expand their family during an appearance on Loose Women last October. Asking if she and her husband would have more children, the American said: "We would like to. You never know what's going to happen in the world, will it work, will it not work? But I would like to have one more."

