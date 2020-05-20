Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to experimenting with her hair and more often than not wears extensions. But this week, the Jenny from the Block hitmaker shared a gorgeous photo of herself embracing her natural waves, which had been taken from a photoshoot before lockdown. In the picture, J-Lo had a full fringe and shoulder-length hair, which was highlighted in caramel hues. The photo was used to help inspire her fans at the start of the week, and was shared alongside the caption: "It's a good week to have a good week. Monday motivation." Fans were quick to comment on the snapshot, with one writing: "I'd have a good week if my hair looked this good," while another wrote: "Jennifer looking so cute and what wonderful curly hair." A third added: "Loving the hair."

Jennifer Lopez looks incredible with a fringe and wavy hair

During the lockdown, Jennifer has primarily ditched her extensions, but last month the star shared footage of herself with a long Rapunzel-inspired ponytail while she sat in the garden with 12-year-old Emme. What's more, J-Lo's daughter has inherited her mum's beautiful curly tresses. The 50-year-old has previously revealed to People that she feels at her best "when my hair is curly and I'm a little bit tan". The star added that her trademark bun was inspired from her upbringing in the Bronx. "Everything about growing up in the Bronx influenced me and is still with me today. I'm still a ponytail, bun-on-top-of-your-head girl, which is all very Puerto Rican Bronx."

MORE: Nicole Kidman embraces natural beauty during impromptu photoshoot as she recovers from broken ankle

J-Lo was recently pictured wearing a Rapunzel-inspired ponytail

Loading the player...

WATCH: J-Lo shares never-before-seen family photos

Jennifer is isolating with fiancé Alex and her 12-year-old twins Emme and Max. Alex's daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, are also splitting their time between their dad and mum Cynthia Scurtis' homes. Last week, they had some special news to celebrate, after Emme landed her first book deal. The 50-year-old took to Instagram to reveal details of the upcoming book, Lord Help Me, which will be available to buy at the end of September and is made up of the pre-teen's daily prayers. Emme's book will be published by Random House, and in a statement, she said: "In school, I learned about sloths and how they're facing extinction, so I began to pray for them in my nightly prayers. I wrote this book to help raise money to save sloths while also teaching other children how we can pray and ask for help, two things that bring me a lot of comfort." The book will be published in both English and Spanish.

READ: Where are the kids from Friends now? See how much they've grown!

The book idea has been in the pipeline for several years, and Emme was first pictured with a mock cover of her book in 2018. The Hustlers actress shared a picture on Instagram of her daughter, then ten, in the back of a limo on her way to a meeting with a publisher in New York. J-Lo wrote: "It's a very special day. Me and Emme are off to our first book publishers meeting for an idea Emme had for a book."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.