Prince Charles sat down to speak to Sky News on Wednesday in a rare interview to discuss COVID-19. The Prince of Wales was speaking from the office of his stunning Birkhall residence, and even gave viewers a peek inside his workspace, revealing a huge and particularly beautiful cream and black fireplace.

WATCH: Prince Charles interview with Sky News

Featuring a stunning black metal design, the coal-burning fireplace was surrounded by a chic, cream skirting board upon which an amazing, antique-looking gold clock could be seen. Above the fireplace hangs an incredible painting, full of colourful brush strokes.

The royal's beautiful fireplace could be seen

The royal's full interview with royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills is set to air on Thursday as part of this week's Sky News series After The Pandemic: Our New World, and in the segment, the father-of-two - who could be seen sitting on an olive-coloured sofa with his laptop propped up on a table in front of him - will speak about his own experience with coronavirus, which he was diagnosed with in March after suffering mild symptoms.

"It makes me even more determined to push and shout and prod," the Prince said on the video call, adding: "I was lucky in my case and got away with it quite lightly. But I've had it, and I can so understand what other people have gone through. I feel particularly for those who have lost their loved ones and have been unable to be with them at the time. That, to me, is the most ghastly thing. But in order to prevent this happening to so many more people, I'm so determined to find a way out of this."

Charles is currently self-isolating in Scotland with his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the pair have shared numerous glimpses into their breathtaking home throughout the pandemic, in particular when they take part in video calls.

