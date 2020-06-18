Nadia Sawalha's new mop is so good it must be magic The Loose Women star showed off the results on Instagram

Nadia Sawalha showed off her new mop on Instagram – and it must be magic, because it worked wonders on her floor! "You all know I'm a messy queen," began the Loose Women star in a video demonstrating the Flash Speedmop's amazing abilities.

"You know my bedroom's a tip, my kitchen's a tip, my floor's always a tip, but I now have a Flash Speedmop, right? And these wipes are twice as thick as all the other wipes, so that doesn’t mean that I'm going to whoosh the dirt all around the floor. I'm gonna lock it, and here I go."

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha's home has an enormous laundry room - see for yourself!

Next, the mother-of-two could be seen zooming around the kitchen with the mop, saying: "I'm gonna find a whole lot of dirt that not even I knew was there."

Nadia was clearly proud of her mop!

Eventually, Nadia returned to her husband Mark Adderley, who was filming the moment, revealing the incredible amount of dirt that had accumulated on the bottom of the mop. "Oh my god," the TV star could be heard saying, before bursting into fits of giggles.

Flash Speedmop, £15, Wilko

Next the doting mum ran the mop over another section of her home, once more laughing as she revealed the bottom of the mop to her husband, who could be heard saying: "Oh my god" as his wife held the cleaning tool up to the camera.

Nadia was certainly correct, the Flash Speedmop is not only two times thicker and wetter than normal floor wipes, but leaves floors and surfaces smelling of fresh lemon! Packed with a powerful dirt-dissolving solution and five spare mopping cloths for good measure, it's well worth the £15 price tag. After all, who doesn't want shiny, fresh-smelling floors in a jiffy?

