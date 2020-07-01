Katy Perry has been isolating at home in LA during the lockdown ahead of her baby daughter's arrival later in the year. The American Idol star has the most incredible property, and recently gave fans a glimpse inside her luxurious bathroom as she took a selfie showing off her growing baby bump. The award-winning singer posed in front of the mirror wearing a floral mini dress and co-ordinating headband. A walk-in shower can be seen behind her in the photo, as well as a double sink with a spotlight mirror. The spacious area also has printed floor tiles, which add colour to the room.

VIDEO: Watch the moment Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom find out the gender of their baby

The US singer is in a good place right now, but bravely opened up about a dark time in her life during a recent interview with SiriusXM CBC. Katy revealed that she almost "jumped" after her album Witness sold less than a tenth of her 2013 release Prism.

She said: "My career was on the trajectory when it was going up, up and up and then I had the smallest shift, not that huge from an outside perspective. But for me it was seismic. I had given so much out and it literally broke me in half."

Katy Perry showcased her growing baby bump as she posed for a bathroom selfie

The star then reflected on her temporary break-up with Orlando Bloom: "I had broken up with my boyfriend, who is now my baby daddy-to-be. And then I was excited about flying high off the next record. But the validation did not make me high, and so I just crashed."

She went on to explain that she now feels in a good place after struggling with her mental health. "Hope has always been an option for me, because of my relationship with god and something that is bigger than me," she said.

The American Idol star is expecting a baby girl

Now, Katy has so much to look forward to with her daughter on the way. The star recently opened up about possible baby names during an interview with Mix 104.1's Karson & Kennedy. The star revealed that she and Orlando have deliberately not looked at any monikers as they are waiting to meet their daughter before deciding.

"We have yet to decide specifically on her name because I think we've got options and she'll tell us… I'll look at her and go, 'Oh yeah, yeah, you are her. You are that,'" she said.

